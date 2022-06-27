The reason why NPCs in video games always walk slower than you

Any video game meets a specific pattern: NPCs or ‘non-playable characters’ move more slowly than us. We always have to wait for them in side quests or dodge/overtake them on highly populated worlds. Why is this happening? What is behind that slow walk?

There is a video on the Internet that is almost idiosyncratic to Elden Ring. It has two million views and is called “I pretend to be an Elden Ring NPC”. In it, one user is invaded by another and emerges victorious from the duel without spilling a single drop of blood. How does he do it? Dressing up as a soldier of Godrick and imitating his behavior pattern: carrying a torch, moving in a cyclical way and walking to the rhythm of the non-playable character. Finally, the invader gets tired and leaves. It may seem silly or trivial, but one of the patterns that we quickly associate with NPCs (non-playable characters) are their slow walk. They scroll as moving the joystick only halfway; that gesture that can be made with many characters, like the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto V, but that we never do because we like the trote cochinero or directly run. And on this in particular we reflect today.

Why do NPCs always move slower than us?, the protagonists? What is behind such behavior? The fact that these non-playable characters move slower than us is not something random, but rather intentionally sought. And the explanation is much simpler than it seems. Jesus Pancorbolead animator at Saber Interactive, says that “it’s made so that the player can reach them; so it’s never out of reach“. In this same line he thinks Mikel Orrantiavideo game programmer at MPG: “If an NPC has given us the task of following him to a certain point in the world, it is likely that on that path we will find interaction points (such as resources to collect) or points of interest to distract yourself with. In those cases, if the NPC were moving at a very high speed, the player could lose sight of it with the minimum of distraction.” Much less romantic than we expected, all told.

an intentional question

An Assassin’s Creed Origins NPC cries at his wife’s grave

You would think that it could be a technical limitation, but it is not.As you can see, this answers a question of video game design. One might think that it could be a technical limitation – that the technology does not respond to the needs required in this specific section. But this is not the case: “today it is all a matter of design. We no longer have the technical limitations of yesteryear; deciding to slow down a character is a previously studied and debated issue,” says Jesús. Mikel appreciates that a technical limitation would be “that a character could not walk through a certain terrain”, such as a mountain, but this is not the case.

DefendTheHouse’s YT channel followed various NPCs for a whole day

A Red Dead Redemption NPC can have an entire lifeOf course there are NPCs that sometimes don’t even move. They are simple avatars that we can interact with by speaking, but they do not respond to any movement pattern. Blame for this is the only thing that results in each project. Mikel says that “timing and budget are key factors when developing a video game”, something that Jesús supports: “Despite the fact that technology is Within everyone’s reach, in order to develop you need your team to have that knowledge. If small teams don’t have certain abilities, NPCs will have more basic qualities. On a Red Dead Redemption NPC, though, you can have a whole life.”

Bottom line: NPCs are very slow and in some cases, desperate. They are there because they have to be: to provide realism to the universe in which they are located or to drive some segment of the story. But everyone moves slower. Better not embark on a mission with these: you have to wait for them at every step we take. And believe me, it gets really uphill sometimes.