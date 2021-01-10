The reason why Paris Saint Germain could withdraw from the hiring of Lionel Messi

Is Messi a possible signing for PSG’s economy? (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The two suitors of Lionel Messi, who still did not define his continuity at Barcelona beyond June, when his contract expires, they seem to be the Manchester City by Josep Guardiola and the Paris Saint Germain in which his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino has just landed. It is no coincidence that only two entities that enjoy the tickets of Arab sheikhs are capable of facing the economic cost of keeping the best player in the world. But PSG can have a problem in that sense.

As reported by the French journalist Julien Laurens, the sports director of the Parisian entity, the Brazilian Leonardo, juggles to try to get Messi to join a high-priced squad next season. And this is because the so-called financial Fair Play could complicate the landing of the Argentine star.

“With the financial Fair Play, the pandemic and how much PSG has been affected like all the other big clubs, I don’t know how, just in the payroll nook, you could have Neymar let’s say 30 million euros a year, Messi to 60 million euros a year, and Mbappé, potentially with a new contract at the same price as Neymar. Only between the three of them there would be about 150 million euros in salary during all the years ”, was the simple account he made on the podcast Transfer Talk from Sky Sports.

The dream of Brazilian Leonardo, PSG sports director, is to sign Messi (REUTERS / Vincent West)

The conclusion of the transfer specialist was overwhelming: “Financially, this is not possible. But they seem to say they are going to try. I don’t think it’s realistic. “

“Santa Claus already did a great job bringing me here to PSG. I thank President Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo for the trust they have placed in us. We are going to leave all the rumors for later for when we are more settled ”, it was Pochettino’s first response when they asked him about the probability of having Messi in the next season. He added: “Any good player will be welcome, obviously. Of course the club is aware of the possibilities that are in the market. We have a wide range of players and we will make the best decision ”.

The fleaFor his part, he spoke of his dream of living an experience in the United States, a destination that would bring him closer to Manchester City, which has a direct link with the New York City MLS franchise in New York City. However, the Rosario is tempted by the chance of being a soldier in French football and precisely in the team against which he will be measured in the round of 16 of the current edition of the Champions League.

