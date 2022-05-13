The reason why Piojo Herrera was expelled in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres

In the second half, the referee showed Miguel Herrera the red card (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

In the second half of the first leg match between Cruz Azul and Tigres, Miguel Louse Herrera was expelled so he left the squad feline without a coach for the complementary part of the game of the Liga MX quarterfinals. the usual Herrera’s explosive personality It was difficult for him to leave the field of play around the 58th minute of the game and leave his team without a coach.

On this occasion the cause of his red card was due to the claims made by the Louse Herrera against Fernando Hernandez Gomezmain referee of the match.

And it is that the review of a play caused Herrera to go against the whistle, since he advocated Nicholas served López, who had been involved in a clash with Luis Abram and a possible sanction against him was being analyzed.

(Photo: Twitter capture/@TUDNMEX)

While Fernando Hernández went to the WAS to review the play and make a decision on the served López, Miguel Herrera intercepted him on his way and expressed a series of claims; Although what he said was not heard from the television coverage, he bothered the match judge.

Without mediating it with someone else, the referee He showed the red card to the Louse to send him to the locker room before time, the strategist of the club from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) immediately demanded the decision and refused to leave the field.

He insisted on speaking with the referee because once they had already kicked him out of the game, it was observed how Herrera with his hand he made a negative gesture because he rejected his expulsion. Once the whistler reached the VAR zonethe rest of the coaching staff of the Tigres team approached Herrera to reassure him.

The central referee avoided dialoguing with Piojo Herrera after expelling him (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

Without mediating more words with the referees, the Louse left the field. Once the fans noticed that the Tigres coach had been reprimanded, the whistles and other boos were heard in the stands of the Azteca Stadium.

the followers of The Celestial Machine they did not forgive the former Americanist technician, for which They accompanied him on his way out of the playing area with other cries of contempt.

The served López was also expelled

The reason why Miguel Herrera started the complaints against the referee and the VAR was due to the red card that the served López, because the Mexican coach wanted to avoid said sanction against the Uruguayan.

Nicolas Diente López was expelled from Cruz Azul vs. Tigres (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

At the beginning of the second half, in the dispute over a ball, Nicholas served López y Luis Abram they fought the ball; Cruz Azul’s element launched a header to deflect the ballbut did not notice that the served he raised his leg to take a stitch at the ball.

The action culminated in a strong clash between both players and the one who was lying on the grass was Luis Abram. The blow received him directly in the face, so when he tried to get up he noticed that he was bleeding from his face.

(Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

Medical assistance entered to attend to the element cementat that moment the whistler was called by the VAR to review the play because until that moment had not contemplated a sanctionwas expected to signal a yellow card, but dafter the encounter with the Louse and his review in the VAR opted for the red card.

It was like that he expelled the Uruguayan striker and left Tigres with 10 footballers. Until then, the advantage on the scoreboard favored the felines. Without further action, the game ended and Tigres took the advantage of one goal.

KEEP READING:

Sebastián Jurado’s show with Cruz Azul: mistake, possible shock and spectacular save

Hugo Sánchez will premiere a new program on ESPN

Billy Álvarez reappeared after almost two years as a fugitive from the FGR and Interpol: “They will know my version”