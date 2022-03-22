The reason why Ronaldo Cisneros left Chivas

Ronaldo Cisneros will play with Atlanta United (Photo: Twitter / @RonaldoCM97)

The club Guadalajara announced a readjustment in his first team roster as he confirmed the striker’s departure Ronaldo Cisneros. Through a publication on social networks, the Chivas they shared with their fans that the 25-year-old footballer will leave the institution and will no longer be part of the club for the remainder of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

Briefly, the club from Guadalajara wished success in his new stage to his player during December 2019 until this Monday, March 21:

“We wish you all the best in this new challenge abroad. Come on, @RonaldoCM97!”

In recent days, the rumor spread that Cisneros would be close to leaving the Chiverio to try your luck in Major League Soccer (MLS) and the club he would reach would be Atlanta United. However, the information had not been confirmed since Cisneros even continued to play in Liga MX.

With the officialization of his discharge from Chivas, the North American team did not take long to confirm his new signing to present him as his new reinforcement for the 2022 season, so Ronaldo Cisneros will join the team on loan with option to buyaccording to the MLS team.

The main reason for his departure was due to the lack of minutes on the pitch. Due to the high competition in the offensive part, with players like Alexis Vega, Angel Zaldivar and the recent reinforcement of Jose Juan MaciasRonaldo Cisneros did not have an outstanding performance in Chivas, so he remained largely on the club’s bench and in its basic forces.

The number of the native of Torreón with the red and white shirt projected little participation on the field because during the Guardians 2020 only played only five games, which in total accumulated 124 minutes played. A tournament later, in the Guardianes 2021 he did not participate with the first team because he participated in the Tapatío club of the now Expansion League and in the sub-20 basic forces.

when he played with Tapatio team from MX Expansion League had an outstanding performance because he became one of the soccer players with a favorable performance because of the 14 games in which he participated in all of them he left the headline, for which he accumulated 1,147 minutes played and five goals throughout the Guardians 2021 tournament.

It was until Apertura 2021 when he returned to activity in the First Division of Liga MX, a championship in which he could only play three games, in which he entered as a substitute for which he only added 16 minutes played throughout the campaign.

At the same time, he continued to participate with the Tapatío squad and sub-20. In the first he had five starting games in which he participated 370 minutes played but only scored one goalwhile with the Under-20 basic forces played three games, 218 minutes and only one goal.

In the current championship, Closure 2022 she only came out in two games and in both he entered as a change so he only stepped on the court six minutes. He will now experience a new stage as a player in which he will seek to have more activity.

For its part, the Atlanta United club welcomed him and through an official statement expressed the following:

“’We are pleased to sign Ronaldo and look forward to integrating him into the group,’ said Atlanta United Vice President and Head Coach Carlos Bocanegra“. Although we already knew him, we were able to see him play in person during our preseason trip to Guadalajara. We like your profilehe can play direct and stretch the opposition, and he has the versatility to play up top or on the wing as part of the forward three.”

