The reason why the Russian Brailovsky saw America’s victory against Pumas as “normal”

Brailovsky has been characterized by not hiding his great love for the Eagles (Photo: Liga MX)

True to style, Daniel the Russian Brailovsky caused controversy due to his words commenting on the America club. The commentator has been characterized by not hiding his great love for the colors of the Eagles and on this occasion he reacted after what happened in the Classic Capitalino between the azulcremas and the Pumas of the UNAM.

When questioned by the commentator André Marin about America’s victory over the college kids, the Russian defined the result with just one word: “Normal”. This occurred during the Fox Sports Radio México, a space where the former Argentine player generally analyzes everything related to Mexican soccer.

Immediately afterwards, Marín responded in the same way to Brailovsky’s emboldened comment: “Unfortunately, it seems normal to me too”said the analyst despite the fact that he has repeatedly spoken out against the Americanist group.

The Russian defined the triumph of America over the Pumas as “Normal” (Photo: Instagram / @ Russoel23)

Despite the victory against the auriazules and the current good moment that the azulcremas are going through, for the Russian the team must focus on getting the best prepared into the league. “In the last tournament, America had a great league tournament, and when it was his turn to play the final phase, he ended up being eliminated by Pachuca. that it had had its ups and downs and that it lifted in the final part. But well eliminated without a doubt because they did better things, “said the commentator.

The results have accompanied those of Coapa during this tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 where they have only been defeats on one occasion. However, it is a reality that the football shown on the field has not convinced many of its fans and the media in Mexico. “Today America continues with the same formula, with his way of understanding the football that Solari has and that is not going to change. He continues to be first, making the games against the rivals very difficult, “said Brailovsky.

America is located in the highest of the general table of the contest with 25 points after 12 disputed dates. Those led by Santiago Solari have obtained seven wins, four draws and one disaster throughout the championship, with Toluca being the only team capable of overcoming the order that has characterized Águilas.

The former Argentine player was a figure of the Eagles in the 80’s (Photo: Archive)

Even with the numbers achieved and the great results reflected in the table, Azulcremas fans will have to wait for the big party to see if the Coapa team has the footballing grounds to lift the Liga Mx champion trophy. This was commented by the Russian during the same space: “The reality is that later the league comes and that’s where you really have to talk about this team that he has to fight for the title and win it because if not, all of the above was of no use ”.

America defeated those of UNAM without many complications under the stage of the Azteca Stadium, in one of the matches that has historically aroused the most rivalry in Mexican soccer. The goals were on account of Richard Sánchez and Mauro Laínez.

The clear Eagles win 2-0 over Pumas the crisis experienced within the university increased. The negative results do not seem to end and the performance of the footballers has begun to generate despair in a certain sector of the fans. This situation makes the continuity of Andrés Lillini at the head of the team.

