The reason why the Tri Femenil sub 20 did not use the new uniform of the Mexican National Team

Under 20 Women’s National Team at the 2022 Costa Rica World Cup (Photo: Mexican National Team)

began the path of Women’s Mexican National Team in the Sub 20 world played in Costa Rica, where the team led by Anna Galindo jumped onto the field of the Alajuela Morera Stadium to face New Zealand; however, he did it in a uniform that surprised several fans.

After the social networks of the Mexican National Team boasted line-ups and videos of the players with the new uniform presented on July 8, the Tri sub 20 She came out dressed in white and with the usual clothing in the last two years.

This took several fans who were waiting to see the premiere of the new jersey by surprise, which returned to the green color and that already has the new shield of the selection present; however, the reason they came out in the old uniform is not due to a matter of exclusivity for the senior team.

With the new uniform, the Mexican Women’s National Team under 20 announced the line-ups for the debut against New Zealand (Photo: Mexican Women’s National Team)

The reason is because in the debut against New Zealand, the Women’s Mexican National Team It had the role of visiting team, so they had to use the one that had the greatest contrast with the one chosen by the Oceania team.

Because the New Zealand cadre dressed entirely in black, the Tri Sub 20 Femenil he used the away kit, which still corresponds to the previous uniform cycle. This is totally white and with the previous Mexican National Team shield present.

The new visiting uniform, which also promises to be white with red details, not yet officially presentedso it is not yet allowed to use it in any type of competition.

It is expected that the U20 Women’s National Team debut the new green jersey in the next match against Colombia, on August 13, a game in which he has the local role, as well as in the third game of the group stage against Germany, on August 16.

This is the jersey of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup: the green returned and with the controversial shield present (Photo: FMF/ADIDAS)

It should be noted that, despite the presentation of the new Mexico uniform for the following year, the training clothes have not yet been updated, so the old shield is still present on the warm-up clothes.

The new away uniform is expected to be unveiled before the Qatar World Cup 2022so it would be released in the preparation matches of the Senior National Team, this as a possible marketing strategy to sell the new home jerseys first and, when it is launched, the new away ones.

Regarding the commitment of Mexico in its debut against New Zealand, the tricolor team could not capture its superiority and started his way to the U20 World Cup with a 1-1 drawso they will have to seek victory in the next game against Colombia.

Mexico tied 1-1 against New Zealand in the debut in the Women’s Under-20 World Cup (Photo: Mexican Women’s National Team)

It should be remembered that this team suffered a difficult moment just a few weeks after its activity began in Costa Rica, as it was separated from its position as coach Maribel Dominguezproduct of the investigations of the FMF for disciplinary problems and alleged sexual harassment by members of his coaching staff.

His place was taken by Ana Laura Galindo Domínguezwho was an assistant to Club América during Leonardo Cuéllar’s management and a member of the champion team in 2018, in addition to directing the sub 15 of the same institution and being crowned champion of the International Girls Cup en 2019the year in which he moved to the FMF.

