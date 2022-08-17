The reason why the US linked Rafael Caro Quintero with Nicolás Maduro and narco-terrorism

By dint of drugs, money and many deaths, Rafael Caro Quintero began to build his own myth and that is how he won an infamous crown: that of “the narco of Narcos”. (DEF file)

In March 2020, the Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero was mentioned in the indictment for narcoterrorism issued by the United States government against the dictator of VenezuelaNicholas Maduro, and other members of his government for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The North American justice set the reward for the Venezuelan dictator at 15 million dollars, who is presumed to have links with the so-called Cartel de los Soles, which in turn established business with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)in charge of marketing cocaine shipments with some Mexican criminal groups.

The weekly Proceso revealed this week that in the Southern District Court in the State of New York, Prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman mentioned the name of Caro Quintero during the accusation against a member of the FARC for acts of promotion and narco-terrorist conspiracy, in which several members of the FARC were linked. cartel of the suns.

According to the prosecutor’s report, in 2017 the dictator Maduro directed other members of the Soles to send large shipments of cocaine, in collaboration with the FARC, to the United States. These air transfer operations through clandestine airstrips in the state of Barinas would have been supervised by Diosdado Cabello Rondonthen president of the constituent Assembly.

Maduro and Diosdado Hair

The indictment states that FARC elements received the shipments and coordinated shipments to North America. One of those involved was Suxis Paucis Hernández Solarte, who after unsuccessfully trying to negotiate peace agreements with the Colombian government, agreed to deliver several tons of drugs to alleged workers of Rafael Caro Quinterohowever, the DEA managed to place its agents as infiltrators.

During a meeting that was recorded by the infiltrated agents, Hernández Solarte stressed that Rafael Caro Quintero was the man who “ended off the DEA son of a bitch,” referring to Enrique Kiki Camarena.

In the rest of the accusation, the Mexican capo was not mentioned again, and although Rafael Caro Quintero in recent years formed the Caborca ​​Cartelit was not clearly established if he bought drugs from the Los Soles cartel, based in Venezuela.

In a clandestine interview with the Mexican media Proceso, Caro Quintero assured on February 25, 2016 that he was no longer a drug trafficker and that he lived thanks to the help of others. (DEF file)

The Mexican government has already received the formal request from the United States to extradite capo Rafael Caro Quintero, As revealed on Tuesday by the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Questioned in his morning press conference about the extradition request from Washingtonthe president replied that “yes, of course” it was already received.

“I think so, Relations (Foreign) must already have the request and the Prosecutor’s Office (General of the Republic) the same, “said López Obrador.

Although it has been a month since his arrest on July 15 in Sinaloa, the extradition has been delayed because Caro Quintero has obtained suspension measures, while their amparo lawsuits are resolved. For this reason with what his transfer to the United States is indefinitewhere he is accused of the 1985 kidnapping, torture, and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a DEA special agent.

“Mr Caro Quintero has promoted amparosthen your matter is in the Prosecutor’s Office and in the Judiciary, for what corresponds to us, we are going to establish our position with the opinion of the Secretary of the Interior (Adán Augusto López) and the Secretary of Foreign Relations (Marcelo Ebrard) “, Lopez Obrador commented.

The president denounced the “treacherous interference of the agencies of the United States Government” after anonymous statements by DEA agents to the national and international press in which they expressed their distrust in the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

The president also rejected the information that there have been about 14 attempts to arrest Caro Quintero since 2013 hindered by the Mexican authorities.

KEEP READING:

Video: Who is Rafael Caro Quintero, “the drug dealer” who fights not to be extradited to the United States?

“I’m like a caged lion”: Caro Quintero assured from prison that the DEA detained him

AMLO said that the SRE and Segob will decide to which US court they will extradite Rafael Caro Quintero