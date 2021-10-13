The reason why Vanessa Huppenkothen left Televisa and came to ESPN

The renowned commentator detailed about her television movement (Photo: IG / @ vanehupp)

Vanessa Huppenkothen She is recognized as one of the leading women in the area of ​​Mexican sports television. The host and presenter has been in charge of capturing her own style within the programs in which she has been a part. One of the highest moments of his career came when he unexpectedly left televised sports to get to the chain ESPN.

Although the movement between companies occurred spontaneously And without many explanations, Vanessa immediately adapted to her new home and began to establish herself as one of the most beloved presenters of the American channel. To this day, he is present on many of the sports news shows and it has become one of the audience’s favorites.

In an interview for the channel Youtube Toño de Valdés, Huppenkothen spoke about what this great change in her career within the media implied for her, especially considering that she went from a program in which sports were treated in a general way, to one where the focus is completely sports .

“My world became a sports globalization, many months of preparation. Have a newscast if it requires daily preparation, you have to be earning your credibility day by day, being a woman a little more, really. There were some sports that cost me more work than others ”said the presenter.

As a sports communicator, Vanessa Huppenkothen has worked at Televisa and ESPN (Photo: Instagram / @ vanehupp)

At the time the driver’s departure from Televisa It generated surprise and excitement in a large part of the followers, especially because his name was deeply rooted in the different spaces of the channel.

The disconnection with the television station of the stars occurred because of differences between their personal objectives and those of the company executives. “I was asking for things to do that were not being granted to me, I wanted a newscast because I felt like I had the tools to do it if you prepared me properly. I was very frustrated and I felt stagnant and they also noticed it, “she said during the interview with the commentator. Antonio de Valdés.

The difference between each television station caused Vanessa to have to acquire some extra responsibilities to those she had in her previous medium. In its stage by Televisa was part of various shows solely as a capsule and ad presenter, however, the host wanted to present in a main way some sports newscast.

Vanessa Huppenkothen has positioned herself as one of the most important sports conductors in Mexico (Photo: Instagram / @ vanehupp)

Regarding his first years of career in sports television, he indicated that they were crucial to evolve professionally speaking: “In Televisa I traveled a lot, I learned a lot, I covered many events, I was soaked in all this sports world and a ESPN Vanessa arrived more mature ”.

Everything seems to indicate that his change to the new chain had been analyzed for months before being officially announced. However, Huppenkothen assured that his departure was not generated in bad terms. “My step to ESPN It was like a soccer player, they bought my letter, they took a while to coordinate it but finally everything always it was given with all cordiality. They did not fire me, there was nothing wrong, neither did I sue, nor did they sue, “he said.

Although she is currently in one of the best moments of her career on a personal and professional level, Vanessa commented that she continues to try to grow and learn to improve in her day-to-day work. In addition, she was clear in saying that her job is to report on everything that happened in the world of sports, so she does not take into account the criticism she receives regarding her little participation in sports analysis. “I am not an analyst, I communicate the news and even there”, he pointed out.

