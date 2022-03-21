The reason why Verstappen changed the 33 for the coveted number 1: “Maybe it’s the only time I can wear it in my life”

Max Verstappen will use the number 1 during this 2022 (Reuters)

The new season of Formula 1 is about to start and with it too the first defense of the title will begin from Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who in the previous edition snatched the crown from the seven-time champion of the maximum, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

The 24-year-old young driver does not want to miss out on the opportunity and wants to prove that he is coming to this new World Championship as the reigning champion. That is why decided to leave aside the number 33 that accompanies him since his debut for donning the coveted number 1.

the followers of Mad Max should get used to seeing this new digit, both on their helmet and on the car, after the runner decides to make use of the option offered by Formula 1 since the regulatory change that was implemented in 2014.

Vertstappen’s car will have the number 1 in its structure (Reuters)

According to the rules, since 2014 F1 allows drivers to choose the number they want between 2 and 99, reserving 1 for the current championwho will only be able to keep it if he manages to successfully defend the crown. The possibility of wearing said number, however, is optional and that is why Lewis Hamilton was never seen using that digit.

After eight years the 1 will return to the track. It was in 2014 when Sebastian Vettel inaugurated the new regulation number after winning the title for the fourth time in a row the previous year. Until then, the numbering was given by the position in which they had been in the Constructors World Cup of the previous World Cup, so the numbers varied from one edition to another.

I don’t like number one Lewis Hamilton explained after cutting Vettel’s hegemony in 2014 and accessing the possibility of changing his number. However, the British never wanted to use it in his five defenses (in 2009 there was no such rule). Nico Rosberg directly retired after being crowned champion in 2016.

Verstappen will have to successfully defend the title if he wants to continue using the number 1 (Reuters)

“How many times do you get a chance to drive with number one? And it’s also good for marketing, you know. So it’s smart to do it, ”Verstappen considered in November last year during a press conference when asked if he would use that digit in the event of becoming champion.

After winning the title in Abu Dhabi and during the preseason for his first defense, the Dutchman once again referred to his choice: “One is the best number there is, so it was very easy for me to choose it. I hope 33 doesn’t come back next year,” he joked.

It is that in the event that a pilot manages to snatch the crown, Verstappen will be obliged to leave that digit for his next World Cup.

The Red Bull Racer made its debut in 2015 with number 33 in Alpha Tauri. Later he kept the same number after his arrival at the Austrian team and the flags and shirts with that number soon appeared in the stands. Although his name on the account Instagram appears as MaxVerstappen1that of your account Twitter continue being Max33Verstappen.

“How many times can you do it? I don’t know, maybe it’s the only time I can in my life.” explained Mad Max about the change in early 2022. “I will definitely put it in the car.”

ALL THE NUMBERS OF THE PILOTS IN F1 2022

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

6. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

9. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

10. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

11. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

14. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

22. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

23. Alexander Albon (Williams)

24. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

31. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

44. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

47. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

55. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

63. George Russell (Mercedes)

77. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

