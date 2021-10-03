The reasons for the conflict between the family of the legendary Chava Reyes and Las Chivas

The goalscorer’s things were removed from the Chivas museum (Twitter / @ PrimeravueltaT)

Guadalajara not only gives something to talk about on the playing field, but now the controversies have also spread beyond the green rectangle. This time the granddaughter of Salvador Reyes, figure of Chivas during the time of Champion, was manifested through an interview for ESPN Digital for the inconvenience that the family Reyes maintains with the directive of Guadalajara.

Paloma Morales Reyes, the granddaughter of the rojiblanco idol mentioned that the whole of the Flock He withdrew various items belonging to his grandfather from the team museum and told the family that they would no longer have courtesy cards so that they could access the home matches of Guadalajara.

In the same way, Paloma morales expressed that some relatives are upset because the figure of Chava Reyes it is used only for special occasions. For this weekend’s meeting, the silhouette and figure of the club’s top scorer was used, with 122 goals, from 1967 until he was surpassed by Omar Bravo in 2016.

“It doesn’t even give us courage, it’s like sadness, and it started with the museum, that we realized that they took away the things we had lent and donated to them, trophies, medals, shoes, t-shirts and my mother had to talk to pick them up. and at least we have them. Here the point is that for some things they need to exploit the image of my grandfather because the truth is the best known of the champion, ”said Paloma Morales Reyes.

The scorer is one of the team’s most remembered in the sixties (Twitter / @ RubenGuerreroA)

At the same time, the granddaughter of the Champion expressed that the cards that the rojiblanca board issued them to enter the stadium during the matches of Chivas They were relocated and for this tournament, through an email, they were notified that they would no longer have access to the property with said courtesies.

“[…] And after the cards, first they gave them to us and we were behind the local bank as with the families, and then they located us next to the truncheon and this season, by mail, they told us that they had already been withdrawn, without any explanation. Only by an email from a Chivas administrator did they say that we no longer had access to the stadium with those cards, “he said.

“My family is in shock as they never expected that, they know that it is not an obligation that they invite us, the things of the museum and the cards, but it is respect for respect for my grandfather and for the family,” he mentioned.

“The goal is for Amaury to realize it, because really maybe he didn’t even authorize that, we don’t know, we just want an explanation of both the museum and the cards. And the truth is, the whole family was Chivas and we are Chivas, and with Jorge Vergara, may he rest in peace, he invited him to all Chivas Omnilife events, etc … the truth was his idol and he always told him so. Since Jorge Vergara passed away, they have not invited us to anything, ”he concluded for ESPN .

In this way, Chivas promoted the match against Atlas (Twitter / @ Chivas)

The Guadalajara team maintains a policy in which it has to help all former footballers who were part of the Champion with tickets and access cards in the matches of Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium, which would be in exclusive places.

However, the regulations within the club have been modified and aid will only be extended to ex-footballers who are still alive and that has left many disagreements and irregularities with the relatives of the club’s legends. According to Sniper, newspaper columnist Record.

KEEP READING:

How the Tigre Azcárraga caused the rivalry between America and Pumas

Santos vs Mazatlán: when and where to watch the match of matchday 12 in Liga MX

Wolves coach surrendered to the magnificent performance of Raúl Jiménez