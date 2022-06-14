The reasons why Diablo 4 excites with its new gameplay: it is the dark RPG that we wanted

We wanted more Diablo… and boy are we going to get it! Blizzard has put the batteries with the fourth part of its ARPG saga and has provided it with everything that fans have been asking for since Diablo III: a bloodier and darker world, larger, with more activities, but with the same action and rhythm that the saga knows how to offer so well.

We are still weighing the impact that Diablo Immortal and his polarizing output for Blizzard’s ARPG saga, but it was sensed that the long-awaited Diablo IV would be seen in the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase of Microsoft to revalidate the strength and prestige of the brand, and so it has been! As you can see in the extensive gameplay presented during the event, they have not fallen short in terms of news and improvements.

Diablo IV’s passage through the great Microsoft event for this summer has begun with a trailer presenting a new class of character, the Necromancer. In this first cinematic footage of the title, Blizzard has already made it clear that has listened to the fans in terms of setting and tone of the adventure. If the presentation trailer in which we saw the seductive as well as terrifying Lilith already indicated that the tone and setting of this adventure were going to be much darker, that of the necromancer has strongly reaffirmed. This iconic character in the series joins the already confirmed druid, sorcerer, barbarian and rogue to fight against the forces of hell. But it has not been only that, much less what Blizzard wanted to show us.

The main manager of the IP, Rod Fergusson has intervened after this presentation of the class concluded to show us something of the gameplay that we can find the Xbox Series X version, with some “unique twists” as you have pointed out and other points that the development team wanted stand out. In the first images we have already seen that what was shown in the presentation of the necromancer was not just for decoration. everything is seen much more somber, gloomy and visceral, and with that they had already convinced me to return to the saga… but it was only the beginning. The development team has insisted that they want to give players complete freedomnot only when it came to crafting the look of his character – after getting a glimpse of the new and wide editor– but also when playing.

This Devil is going to be the first of the saga to be played in a completely open world, no separate zones like previous titles, and giving players complete freedom to approach the plot and game sessions as they wish. An open world that also won’t stand idly by before what we do in it, because we can raid strongholds and locations that the enemy has conquered to make them our cities or bastions from where to rest and continue our search. As if that weren’t enough, the game will feature nearly 140 dungeons in which to test our skills in bloody fighting against countless monsters and infernal beasts. Likewise, they have also assured that there will be other “surprises” while we explore, how the local events.

These events will work as very similar to what we could find in an MMORPG -and in fact, a somewhat more “decaffeinated” version has already been seen in Diablo Immortal-. For example, at any time a gigantic beast can appear and we should collaborate with other players with whom we will share the immense world to bring down and get hold of their loot. The scale of the game then is not only palpable in the design of its stage, but also in how it has been conceived in order to play with other users. In fact, those who would miss a PVP mode in Diablo III, in this you can take on other inning playersbut be careful because if it turns out that we are the best warrior, the game will mark us as a target to bring down Also note that the game will have crossplayat least between PC and Xbox consoles, and even ”couch mode”.

If anything, the only thing that has brought him back down to earth has been the fact that the game still doesn’t have a specific date…but it’s not far. In 2023 we will again face Burning Hells that promise to be the bigger, darker, fuller and more spectacular seen in any title of the saga.