The reasons why Joel Campbell will miss the Monterrey vs America final of the Concacaf Champions League

The final for supremacy within the Concacaf is already around the corner and both America Like the Rayados from Monterrey They hope that their players are in optimal conditions to play the last match of the tournament that gives a ticket to the Club World Cup.

However, both teams loaned a large number of players to different teams and, in the case of Monterrey, Joel Campbell suffered from an ankle injury that will keep him off the courts for at least a month, according to information from ESPN. The striped attacker suffered a third degree sprain to his right ankle during Costa Rica’s victory over La Selection of El Salvador 2-1, in the Concacaf qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Through his social networks, the Costa Rican forward lamented about the injury that will not allow him to be available to play the Final of the Champions League against the Eagles America and the scenario is not favorable for it to be used by Javier Aguirre in the regular phase of the tournament Scream Mexico 2021.

“Unfortunately I was left out of the game against the United States and I will not travel with the team… I trust my teammates 100% and I am sure they will get a great result. God’s times are perfect. I will come back stronger, I have no doubts about that ”, wrote the Tico forward along with a photograph of the moment in which Narciso Orellana, selected from Salvador, gave him the hard tackle that caused the injury.

So far from Opening 2021, Joel Campbell he has played for 417 minutes spread over nine games and in four of those games he has started. With Campbell’s discharge, the Basque Aguirre, Rayados coach, he will have to make use of Vicent Janssen, who does not play in the MX League since August due to a pubalgia.

On different occasions, Javier Aguirre has highlighted the importance of Campbell within his game system due to the characteristics of the game and that it can be developed on both sides of the field.

The 29-year-old footballer will return to Nuevo León and will end up being valued by the medical services of the team of Striped.

After the loss of the Monterrey player and that of Guillermo Ortíz on the Selection of Costa Rica, the national technician Luis Fernando Suarez called for his visiting party in the United States to Christian Bolaños, 37 years old, already Alvaro Saborio, of 39.

“It is important to highlight the kind of game that we are going to play, it is a game in which there must be people within the team with experience in this,” Suárez said in a statement released by the Federation of Costa Rica.

The helmsman of the Costa Rican team said that the commitment against the United States will be “a difficult game against a very difficult opponent who is quite good”, but that Costa Rica will go in search of the three points.

The Selection of Costa Rica adds six points in five games played and occupies the fifth place overall in the classification a Qatar 2022. His next game against the Stars and Stripes team will be next Wednesday, October 13.

