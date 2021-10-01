The reasons why Monterrey and Tigres could share stadium

There would be the slight possibility that both teams share a stadium (PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The elected representative of the state of New Lion plans to build a new house for the Tigers and each time it seems to be a fact that it takes place, according to the latest statements of Samuel Garcia. Therefore, there are still different points to be defined and that is why García said that the felines could share a house with the Rayados from Monterrey if the project comes to fruition.

The main idea of ​​the future governor is that the new house of the felines be built next to the current University stadium, as he mentioned Samuel Garcia.

The politician expressed his controversial idea after he attended a social event in which he had to be present along with several players from the squad. Rayados from Monterrey. A month ago he held the same event called “Sponsoring a school”, but on that occasion he was accompanied by the Tigres campus.

After the event, he gave some statements about the idea that is being handled about the new sports establishment and there he also made it clear that the Volcano It could be demolished once the new auriazul compound completes its construction.

The next governor of Nuevo León has declared to be a fan of Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ samuel_garcias)

“The construction of a new stadium for Tigres is still in place, you have to go talk to the authorities, with the University, with the new rector at the end of October and especially with the Tigres team, with Sinergia, to begin shortly”.

“I understand that it will be built on one side (of the University), they will be playing until the new one is finished and once the new one is finished, the other one is demolished,” he said.

At the same time, the politician left the possibility that both royal teams share the BBVA Stadium, Well, he does not see any impediment and stressed that they have to help each other.

“” We must help each other, there is no impediment that if there is an option they play in it, “he said.

The Rayados’ house that could be opened for the local rival to play there as a local (Photo: World Architecture Festival)

When questioned about the time in which the new property would be built, Samuel Garcia made it clear that the Autonomous University of Nuevo León He is the one who has them, in addition to the fact that he is unaware of said subject because he is not in charge of seeing this type of data.

“I am a politician and a lawyer, nor an architect, and I don’t know much about the construction of stadiums, what I can tell you is that it will start very soon, they are already told how long it will last. It is a totally university issue ”, he pointed out.

The University Stadium is located in the heart of the campus of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León which, in turn, is located in the municipality of San nicolas de los heros, on the periphery of Monterrey.

The sports establishment was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with the exhibition meeting between the CF Monterrey and the Atlético de Madrid. This stadium has a capacity for 42,500 people.

UANL University Stadium would be demolished after the construction of a new stadium for Tigres (Photo: Club Tigres)

The idea of ​​its construction came from University Board and its final cost was 23 million pesos. At first it was thought that it had a capacity for 90 thousand people but it could not be carried out due to financial limitations.

The volcano, as it is also known, it hosted matches of the Mexico 86 World Cup and the U-17 Soccer World Cup in 2011.

