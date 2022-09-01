The rebirth of a German river that was considered “an open sewer”

The Emscher, which was considered the “cesspool of the Ruhr area”, is now completely free of sewage for the first time in some 170 years after extensive reconstruction measures (Reuters)

The stench has disappeared and, little by little, the fish are returning to the Emscher, a river that runs through the industrial heartland of western Germany and that for decades it was not only a stain on the landscape, but it was officially considered an open sewer.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, celebrated this Thursday the revival of the river and praised the 30-year effort to rebuild the Emscher as an example of the perseverance that the country will also need to transform its economy towards a cleaner and greener future.

When the project began in the early 1990s, few could have imagined that the Emscher would be more than just a “concrete sewage canal, an open cesspool, a stinking caricature of a river”, Scholz stated.

The Emscher runs through Germany’s Ruhr region, which became a magnet for industry from the 19th century. Its coal mines fueled steel and other factories that made Germany an industrial powerhouse, but also caused a widespread environmental destruction.

The Emscher River is completely free of sewage (Grosby)

Since mining made it difficult to build large-scale sewage systems, the Emscher was used for nearly a century to transport the region’s waste and effluent downstream, which earned it the dishonorable title of the dirtiest river in Germany.

Under a €5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) project, the sewage is now channeled through an underground canal and the Emscher is officially sewage-free.

At an event in the old mining town of Castrop-Rauxel, Scholz was delighted with the progress made. “There are fish swimming in the Emscher again”he claimed.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

The “Noah’s Ark” model 2022: they will move 2,500 wild animals to save their lives in Africa

Is London running out of pubs? They warn of possible mass closures due to rising energy costs

They discovered an extrasolar world that could be covered with water

The James Webb Space Telescope provides more data on the evolution of galaxies and black holes