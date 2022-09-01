The rebirth of a German river that was considered “an open sewer”

The stench has disappeared and, little by little, the fish are returning to the Emscher, a river that runs through the industrial heartland of western Germany and that for decades it was not only a stain on the landscape, but it was officially considered an open sewer.
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, celebrated this Thursday the revival of the river and praised the 30-year effort to rebuild the Emscher as an example of the perseverance that the country will also need to transform its economy towards a cleaner and greener future.
When the project began in the early 1990s, few could have imagined that the Emscher would be more than just a “concrete sewage canal, an open cesspool, a stinking caricature of a river”, Scholz stated.
The Emscher runs through Germany’s Ruhr region, which became a magnet for industry from the 19th century. Its coal mines fueled steel and other factories that made Germany an industrial powerhouse, but also caused a widespread environmental destruction.
Since mining made it difficult to build large-scale sewage systems, the Emscher was used for nearly a century to transport the region’s waste and effluent downstream, which earned it the dishonorable title of the dirtiest river in Germany.
Under a €5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) project, the sewage is now channeled through an underground canal and the Emscher is officially sewage-free.
At an event in the old mining town of Castrop-Rauxel, Scholz was delighted with the progress made. “There are fish swimming in the Emscher again”he claimed.
