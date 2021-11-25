The reboot of The Prince of Bel-Air premieres a teaser with an unbelievable sport of the legendary musical theme

The primary preview of the reboot of The prince of Bel Air it is right here. AND arrives with an unbelievable sport of the enduring theme music from the unique sequence. One thing extra dramatic, sure. You’ll watch it (and listen to it) underneath.

The lyrics also are acquainted, with Will presenting the tale of the way his lifestyles modified, how he became the wrong way up … so all the ones references are provide and right kind. Alternatively, this isn’t the model you take note from the Nineties. As a substitute of the hip-hop beat of the unique music, this model is a slower and extra dramatic melody, with heavy tones and a lot more melancholic. And this for sure marks the dramatic reboot of the sitcom.

Development does now not come with all of the melody, however just a few decided on lyrics of the unique theme. It is usually unclear if this would be the display’s song, or will merely be used as a part of the marketing campaign Soar Advertising.

In a brand new press liberate from the display’s creators, showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson stated: “At its core, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age tale that celebrates circle of relatives energy and love. We have stayed true to the unique premise of the inherited sequence– Will’s lifestyles is became the wrong way up after he’s compelled to depart West Philly, and he lands in Bel-Air with its mansions and wealth. Nonetheless, our new sequence introduces Will and the Banks circle of relatives to the sector as we realize it now. It’s been wonderful to deliver those iconic characters to lifestyles whilst you introduce them to the cultural context of our occasions. The Serie [la original] used to be the only we grew up with, it’s connected to recollections and the enjoyment of to peer ourselves represented on tv, so it is very important us to appreciate his legacy. “.

However, eClosing yr, the unique solid of the sequence reunited on HBO Max for an excessively emotional particular, celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of this system (You’ll see the photographs within the gallery above). And extra not too long ago, the solid of this reboot used to be introduced, which will characteristic newcomer to performing, Jabari Banks, as Will Smith, Will.