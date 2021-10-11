The record of Home windows 11 release issues grows: incompatibility with positive apps and as much as 15% decrease efficiency with AMD

Home windows 11 has not up to per week between us, however from day one it used to be operating into more than a few issues. Circumstances like that of the reminiscence leak in Document Explorer or incorrect taskbar with an unresponsive Get started Menu, they have got been underneath investigation by means of Microsoft for a number of days.

On the other hand, they aren’t the one ones thus far, and the latest has to do with blockading the replace on computer systems that use positive programs, particularly, those who create registry keys the use of non-ASCII characters. This is, any personality out of doors of the letters, numbers, symbols, and punctuation marks that may be discovered on a typical English keyboard.





Microsoft explains that they have got found out compatibility issues in apps that use this sort of characters of their registry keys or subkeys, and that they could also be not able to open and even motive different issues in Home windows, together with blue screenshots.

This is the reason the corporate has made up our minds to dam the replace to stop Home windows 11 from being presented to affected units. In addition they counsel now not making an attempt to replace manually the use of the button in Home windows Replace or the use of the Media Introduction Software, till an answer is to be had.

And a few issues of AMD processors





AMD and Microsoft also are investigating processor compatibility problems. They’ve decided that some supported CPUs might revel in a decreased efficiency in some programs inside of Home windows 11.

Along with this, AMD processors also are experiencing an sudden slowdown in Home windows 11 led to by means of UEFI CPPC2 (most popular core) that doesn’t agenda threads at the sooner processor core.

The affect can achieve between 3 and 5% in some programs, however in terms of some eSports video video games the efficiency drop can also be as much as 15%

This lower in efficiency is maximum noticeable in programs delicate to the efficiency of 1 or a couple of threads of the CPU and can also be noticed extra in CPUs with greater than 8 cores above 65W TDP.

Microsoft and AMD are operating on updates to mend efficiency problems, however for now the estimated unencumber date is overdue October, in order that they counsel as a “workaround” stay the use of a supported model of Home windows 10 till Microsoft provides an replace.

That might even be our advice, to not replace to Home windows 11 a minimum of for now, as a result of it’s really not vital.