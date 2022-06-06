The record that Rodrigo De Paul broke with the shirt of the Argentine team: which two historical ones he displaced

Rodrigo entered the history of the Argentine team after the win against Estonia (Photo: AFP)

the victory of Argentina about Estonia with a resounding 5-0 it meant the 33rd game undefeated with Lionel Scaloni as a coach. Beyond the impressive record held by the selected team a few months before the Qatar World Cup 2022one of the fundamental members of the team also reached a historical record: Rodrigo De Paul added his 31st match in a row without knowing defeat with the light blue and white shirt.

The Atlético de Madrid footballer reacted to the news on social networks with a message of happiness. “What pride to represent my country”wrote the steering wheel that is currently one of the pillars of the midfield along with Young Lo Celso y Leandro Paredes. With emotions a little calmer after a successful international double date for the Albiceleste, De Paul once again appeared on the internet world to reflect on everything that happened in the few days of June.

“We closed a fantastic week! Now to rest… I feel very proud to remain in the history of our team, the record is a shot in the arm to know that work always pays. Let’s go Selection! “Rodrigo published with a photo hugging Lionel Messi in one of the five goals he scored against Estonia. It should be noted that he moved to second place two historic as Oscar Ruggeri y Sergio Aguero who have 30 undefeated duels with the national team.

Rodrigo De Paul’s message about his record with the national shirt

The greetings of his companions were not long in coming. “Congratulations on the record friend. More than deserved”wrote Angel Di Maria. Lo Celso, a concentration partner, also dedicated a few words to him: “What to tell you friend. Congratulations”. Leandro Paredes posted a photo next to the steering wheel of Atleti and De Paul He was in charge of sharing each one of them on his Instagram profile with some brief answers in gratitude for the treatment and good atmosphere that exists within the campus.

Meanwhile, in the images transmitted by TyC Sports, It was possible to see the moment in which Rodrigo De Paul and several soccer players of the Argentine team landed at the Fisherton airport. Later, together with a small group of players, including Ángel Di María, Giovani Lo Celso and Lionel Messi, they boarded a bus that took them from the track to the terminal. The holiday season has begun for the football world and now the protagonists will begin to spread around the planet to enjoy their days free of responsibilities.

CONGRATULATIONS FROM YOUR TEAM-MATES IN THE SELECTION

Ángel Di María dedicated a few words to his partner

Lo Celso, with whom he shares concentration, also joined the greetings

Paredes was another of those who held De Paul’s record

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina after scoring five goals against Estonia

Lionel Messi’s message after scoring five goals with the Argentine national team: “We couldn’t close the season in a better way”

Lionel Messi’s spectacular match against Estonia: five great goals to continue making history in the Argentine team