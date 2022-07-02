The recruitment of volunteers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun: how many places are available and what are the requirements

Qatar opened its volunteer recruitment process and hopes to add 20,000 people to the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Less than five months to carry out the FIFA World Cup in Qatarthe body that regulates world football opened applications for the volunteer program who want to participate in the development of the competition. The tasks of these members of the organization is destined to collaborate in the stadiums and the Fan Zone during the great football festival, which will take place from November 21 al December 18 th in Doha.

The call was opened for all continents and there are 20,000 seats available. Those who are interested in being part of the World Cup event will have to enter the official page of the FIFAfill out a form and submit a personal photo to the channel to start the recruitment process.

It is necessary to have at least 18 years –completed before October– and availability to be able to work a minimum of 10 turns during the World Cup, in addition to being asked to demand speak in English.

Volunteers must be over 18 years old and speak English (Photo: REUTERS)

Among the aspects that FIFA lists for the election of the volunteers who will help in all the areas that make up the realization of the World Cup Qatar 2022mainly emphasis is placed on people with “interpersonal skills, teamwork, positive attitude, adaptability and flexibility, commitment and dedication, and enthusiasm and positivity”.

Starting this Friday, all those interested in taking on this important role for the world Cup You will need to create a community account. FIFA volunteers and fill in the required information: your QID or passport and a high-quality photo will be needed. After going through this process, all that remains is to wait to be chosen among the 20,000 volunteers what are they going to be in Doha. The chosen people will be contacted by email by members of the organization.

It is an alternative for those who want to live the world too closely and are not successful with the purchase of tickets. The next phase of sale tickets It will take place on July 5 through the FIFA website and will end on August 16. In this case, the purchase of tickets for the matches will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the stock is exhausted, and no longer through the random selection method that was used in the first two phases.

