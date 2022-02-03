The “referee of peace” who revolutionizes the networks with his talks on children’s football for players and parents before the game

The talk before the start of a children’s game Andalusian league (Spain) Angel Jimenez is going around the world. The federated referee, and ambassador of the Platform 090 (Zero violence in 90 minutes), became an example for many after hearing the words and values ​​that he transmits both to the children in the field and to the parents in the stands.

In the video that began to go viral, it was possible to hear how the referee spoke to the young players about respect, honesty and camaraderie that has to reign in the environment of children’s football through the use of the “VAR of the fans” (“Watch, Encourage and Respect”).

“Insults I will not allow, the game would end without a problem. They have to live the best game. All week we listen to barbarities, this is a beautiful sport and we have to take care of it. It is a phenomenal educational tool”, considered Jiménez, who also works as a teacher of ESO (Compulsory Secondary Education) and Baccalaureate in a school in Malaga.

“It’s not that important if they win or lose. They will try to win, of course, but you can lose and nothing happens, absolutely nothing.. I’m going to be wrong, I say it in advance, I’m absolutely sure. I understand that you can reproach me for not having the right aptitude. But they will also make mistakes, with the referee it is the same”, he continued while addressing both the children and the relatives who attended the meeting.

the referee tries to carry values ​​and enact respect through dialogue



“Apart from respect, you can talk to me, I am a person. I am not going to ask anyone not to speak to me, but in the correct way, as we would speak to a teacher or to a person who works in a supermarket. I’m going to ask for the VAR of honesty… Seeing players cheating on TV, that’s the worst thing there is. They throw themselves on the ground, they wallow and no one has touched them to see if they get a card from the other team, that’s the worst thing there is, because that is a person who has no valuesPlease don’t do that,” he said.

This, however, is not the first talk he gave, since throughout his career as a referee he always took a few minutes to make his vision clear in terms of the climate that has to be experienced in a children’s soccer match.

Thanks to his speeches, Jiménez earned the nickname of the arbiter of peace in Spain, and it all started when in 2006 he suffered insults from a man while doing his job: “He insulted me, I went to him and said ‘gentleman, don’t insult me ​​anymore please’. He replied ‘I have paid a ticket and I say what I want’”.

“These talks serve, create rapprochement, empathy, help to remember fundamental values… And the fact that parents and children are listening makes people feel more engaged, “he explained in dialogue with Europa Press.

