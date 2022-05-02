The reflection of an Argentine goalkeeper after being spat on by a child during a match in Chile

Matías Cano’s reflection after being spat in the face by a child

“Now that I have the microphone open, I would like to understand…”, the Argentine goalkeeper prefaced his speech Matias Cano, which went viral. the goalkeeper of Cobreloa had just suffered a goal that decreed equality between his team and San Felipe Union as a visitor, for the First B of Chile. But the request to speak was not to refer to the development of the meeting. On the contrary, he made a complaint and left a reflection that gained popularity on social networks.

“Look at that, that eight-year-old boy, spitting, throwing stones, perhaps many times with his father by his side. So, many times, regardless of who wins or who loses, we, as good people, have to leave something for the next game. Later, those same parents are the ones who demand that these children have good grades in school, that they behave well, that they do the things they have to do. Y for me it is a great disappointment that an eight-year-old boy spits in my face”, described his look.

“Because even that is fine, look at the disease that we arrived at, being spit on is fine, but later on a stone the size of a rubble is not good for national soccer. I, who come from Argentina, are being copied… I think that Chilean soccer is getting sick of these things. Things happen every weekend of racism, of violence in the stadiums, which is not normal, which is not right. We have to take care that the two partialities can be together on the field, coexist, that it is simply a game, that if we can win, people leave happy, but we can lose, and it is not the death of anyone. Help and educate the generations to come for a more profitable future, not only for Chilean football but also for society. So, When taking your son to the field, explain to him that it is a sport, that it does not matter if you win or lose, we have to start eradicating violence in the stadiums with those who are next to us, who are our children, our nephews, our brothers”he added.

He closed his speech with a summons. “Let’s take a step forward, let’s lock what we have to lock and nothing takes away from the fact that today I was wrong and we lost, since today I had to see something that had not touched me, to see a boy so small that he spit in my face. Let’s make a stop, let’s do something, rethink what we are doing and take care of this family that comes to see us”, concluded the 36-year-old goalkeeper, who trained in Argentina at Lanús and Temperley, debuted in the elite with Celeste, went through Huracán de Comodoro Rivadavia, UAI Urquiza and Crucero del Norte, to move to Chile in 2016, where he defended the fences of San Luis de Quillota, Coquimbo Unido and, currently, Cobreloa.

The response of the head of Unión San Felipe to the goalkeeper. Was there a provocation?

After his speech, Cano was also questioned from Unión San Felipe. Raul Delgado, head of the opposing institution, responded through his Twitter account: “It is true, the time has come to act. Everyone has to take responsibility for it. If what the archer said is true, it is reprehensible; but neither is he an example as seen in the photo. He is a typical inciter to violence. The union must also act. It’s time”.

After his reflection went viral, Matías Cano spoke with “Free day”, the program hosted by Cecilio Flematti and broadcast by Metro 95.1 in Argentina. Here are the most important excerpts from the interview.

– What motivated you to make this statement?

– When I arrived here, five years ago, in the first games that I had to watch, go out as a visitor or play at home, there was a sector of the field that they call a marquee. It’s like a preferential audience where there were fans of the two teams with shirts, living together, they shouted their team’s goals with respect, and I saw it on several fields, nobody said anything to anyone. A totally different reality was lived just a few kilometers away. I, who came from there (Argentina) who haven’t played with the visiting public for fifteen years, couldn’t believe it and it seemed fantastic to me, they didn’t realize what they had. But little by little, I am seeing that this has been lost, nobody realizes it and it has returned to normal. In this game that happened, in the first half, I had to see how they took fans to the bullfight, that is also rare. Now it is not, because with the passage of time it happens more and more and it has normalized.

– Do you say that Chilean football is becoming addicted, emulating the bad of Argentine football?

– Yes of course. When I go out to the game in the second half I am going to put the bottle of water behind the post, on a field that had very few meters from the post to the fence. When I bend down I feel a tremendous spit on my forehead and I get up to see who had done it, already angry because nobody likes to be disrespected like that. It’s not that we were playing and I yelled a goal in his face, which still doesn’t justify spitting and it would also be wrong… When I look up I was a little boy, I have five children and you don’t know how bad it made me, no the spit itself, but to feel that I returned to Argentina, that this was wrong.

– Did you manage to talk to him?

– Yes of course. I asked her how old she was, the paternal part came out. I told him that you don’t have to copy everything the grown-ups do, because behind the boy there were more than ten people all spitting, throwing water, saying things as if I were the devil… I don’t want to encapsulate him in the team with him. that I had to play, is a constant. One as a professional sometimes gives up certain things because he believes that when people go to the stadium this is part of folklore.

– It is naturalized and it is so humiliating that they spit on you.

– It seems more humiliating to me to spit than to be spit on. I would drop my face in shame if my family sees a video of me reacting that way… It’s like I don’t like your radio show and that’s why I go and spit on you. With what law? It is not like that, but since it is football, people believe that everything is worth it, that when they pay the ticket everything is worth it. This problem, which in Argentina we already know and is highly developed, is much more difficult to stop in Argentina than here.

– Do you think that a child learns attitudes at the age of eight from his father?

– Education begins at home, we must not remove that responsibility. The kid spends all day looking at the reactions you have, the kid in his youth and adolescence is going to do those things believing that they are normal, let’s take care of that.

