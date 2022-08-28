The regime of Daniel Ortega executes a legal process “plagued by arbitrariness” against the imprisoned priests

The members of the Catholic Church who were arrested by the Nicaraguan dictatorship, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez (Infobae)

regimen Daniel Ortega kept in jail known as The Chipote to the seven religious, four of them priests, who accompanied Monsignor Rolando Alvarez during the 18 days of police siege that he lived in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa as of August 1 last. the same monsignor Álvarez He is being held at his home under what the police called “home shelter”, without that figure in Nicaraguan legislation.

Three other priests are being processed in different causes, in the middle of the offensive against the Catholic Church that the Nicaraguan regime has intensified in the last three months. The siege of the Matagalpa curia ended on the morning of August 19when the Police raided the building where the religious took refuge, arrested them and took seven of them to the El Chipote police prison and Bishop Báez to a family residence in Managua.

This Monday, the seven priests were taken hooded and wearing the blue suit of prisoners, to a clandestine hearing of which only details were known, due to leaks made by people close to the process.

“We are in the presence of clandestine processes, with defenses at the whim of the Ortega Murillo regime and with procedural dealings that had never been seen”, says the lawyer Yader Morazana former official of Power of attorney of Nicaraguawho remains exiled in USA out of disagreement with the government he served.

Morazanspecialist in Forensic psychology and postgraduate studies in Civil Procedural Lawclosely follows the process against the Nicaraguan priests through the networks he wove in the eight years he worked for the judicial system of Nicaragua and analyze for Infobae this judicial process that defines in two words: “riddled with arbitrariness”.

“These are procedural deals that have never been seen,” says lawyer Yader Morazán. (Photo The Press)

– What is the current situation of the religious arrested on the morning of the 19th?

– In the case of the seven people who accompanied Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, the Police began to count the computation from the dawn that forced them to Managua, understanding with this that the 48 hours expired on Monday 22. Consequently Because of this, a clandestine hearing was held on Monday afternoon in Chamber 6 of the Managua courts. They were taken to that point hooded to disorient the place where they were, as a way of subduing them and a hearing was held with the acquiescence of the public defenders, who have been lending themselves to validate clandestine actions with the appearance of playing a trick. defense role.

– They had no chance to choose their own defense?

– They did not have the opportunity to choose their defense from the moment of their arrest, much less during the hearing. The new reform to the Criminal Procedure Code that Ortega invented last year, establishes a hearing in which the detention of a person for up to 90 days can be justified under the pretext that the investigations are being expanded. However, at that hearing neither was it justified which investigations were being expanded, nor was the need for what was going to be expanded. The same law says that this hearing must be in the presence of a defense attorney, and what they do is look for any person, related to themselves, to meet the requirement.

– Is there a common pattern with these priests or are we talking about a differentiated treatment?

– The pattern is the procedural treatment. The exercise of defense is totally limited. For example, the parish priest of Boaco was removed from his natural judge, and the lawyer who has been proposed by the family has presented himself through writings on several occasions, the relative was also present and even appeared in the Public Defender’s Office, which is the one who is handling this case and they promised to find a way for the relative to access the hearing. However, both things, the access to the hearing by the relative and the access of the lawyer within the process, were null. We are in the presence of clandestine processes with defenses at the whim of the Ortega Murillo regime and with procedural dealings that had never been seen before.

Another irregularity that has been seen after May 2021 is that the judges are omitting in their sentences the place where the defendants are going to pay their sentences. That is a requirement that the law specifically states. However, the judges are avoiding it as a way to keep them in cells recognized as a torture center, such as El Chipote.

– What are priests accused of?

– The speech is the same for which they accused the great majority of the defendants who emerged from May and June of last year: that they incite hatred, that (promote) a coup d’état, but it is an accusation that is too generic, too ambiguous to be considered part of criminal law.

– What would you say are the most relevant irregularities in this process against the priests?

To begin with, the Police confessed in their first press conference when they said that they were left in the Curia under “residential protection”, and from then on they spent 18 days in a condition that according to the law is kidnapping. The Police is not a body empowered to issue precautionary measures, that is a power of the judge, within a process, in a hearing, before a defendant who is accompanied by his defense attorney, in which oppositions can be made. The Police can carry out detentions, but only at the scene of the crime and they cannot last more than three hours. The other way is that the Police find someone “red-handed” crime and must arrest him, but must be brought before a judge within 48 hours. There is no legal process that justifies that you are going to hold someone for 18 days in a condition that does not exist in the law. The closest thing is the crime of kidnapping because it says that the fact of holding a person against his will is enough to consider him as such. Even this crime has two aggravating circumstances in article 165 (of the Penal Code). One is that the withholding is for more than ten days and the other is that it is executed by a public official or employee, and both are fulfilled in the case that we have seen.

The second irregularity is that the Police say they informed the judiciary. Legally speaking, there is no direct communication channel between the Police and the Judiciary, because whoever communicates with the Judiciary is the Prosecutor’s Office through an accusation. The Police attributes roles of prosecutor when making accusations. The Police does not make accusations, it investigates facts that apparently could constitute crimes. Nor does it determine criminal responsibilities. We are in front of defenders who have lent themselves to all these arbitrariness. The defendants have been outside the protection of any legal mechanism allowed by our legislation.

Monsignor Rolando Álvarez was held for 18 days in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa, before the violent raid at dawn on August 19 last. (Photo Courtesy)

– It has been denounced that the way they were detained violated the laws of Nicaragua. That’s how it is?

– They carried out a raid outside the hours covered by the law, which establishes in article 217 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that the raids are carried out between six in the morning and six in the afternoon and, exceptionally, when the inhabitant of the property allows you to enter it outside of those hours or in an emergency situation because a serious crime is being committed inside, such as the release of a kidnapped or in a fire or flood, which requires emergency entry.

– In the case of Monsignor Álvarez, the figure of “home protection” is used to keep him detained in his home.

– That does not exist in the law. The closest that exists is “house arrest”, but it is done by a judge within a process.

– Is there any legal basis to impute a crime to Monsignor Álvarez or the rest of the religious?

– I have been following up on their statements, to see if they could really constitute some type of crime, of incitement, not only to hatred, but also to the commission of a crime and I have not found anything in this regard. What the monsignor did was go out to pray in the street and that bothers the police. Yo I do not see crimes in them and, on the contrary, I do see crimes committed by the Police such as kidnapping, desecration of religious activities, and the series of crimes that are being committed within the process, such as the crime of malfeasance by of the judges.

– How do you explain so many irregularities? Because, it seems, there is not even an intention to appear legal.

– The order comes from above without going through any advice or filter to try to appear legal. In the first processes of 2018, a defense was allowed, although it was known in advance what the final results would be.

– What legal alternatives are left to a defendant in these circumstances?

Regardless of whether the legal possibilities are minimal, you have to face the process, in the first place, because that makes them uncomfortable, it entangles them. It is also used for documentation. It does not serve to have a favorable result but rather to have documentation that serves to, on the one hand, denounce and, on the other, to create memory for a future scenario.

