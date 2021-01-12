The release of Cyberpunk 2077 and its fixes are under investigation by the Consumer Protection Agency.

The continuous development of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s approach to refunds are being investigated and monitored by the Polish consumer protection agency, which has the power to fine the company up to 10% of its annual revenue.

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports that UOKiK, the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection is investigating the “confusion” around the game’s launch, and has asked CD Projekt Red for an explanation of what happened.

A spokesperson for UOKiK (translated by IGN Poland) explained: “We are asking the company for an explanation about the issues with the game and the actions they took. We will verify how the developer is working on patches or resolving issues that prevent play on multiple consoles, but also what steps [la compañía] plan to take with respect to people [que solicitaron reembolsos] and they are not happy with their purchase because they cannot play the game on their proprietary hardware, despite the producer’s warranties. “.

UOKiK will wait for the explanation from CD Projekt and then decide the next steps. Those next steps could be important. UOKiK could choose to fine the company up to 10% of its income during the last financial year. According to the report, UOKiK could ask the developer to issue “digital bonuses” to those who bought the game for next-generation consoles. How the latter could be organized or how it would affect players outside of Poland remains to be seen.

Perhaps most concerning for CD Projekt is that the report adds that the refund policy organized after the launch could still be considered unsatisfactory, leading to those measures.

IGN contacted CD Projekt Red about the report, but the company declined to comment on it.

This is the latest episode in a series of setbacks for Cyberpunk 2077, which has experienced huge performance issues on last-gen consoles for which the developer has promised multiple fixes. We’ve seen the game removed from the PlayStation Store, with CD Projekt Red offering refunds. Since then, a class action lawsuit has been filed against publisher CD Projekt SA, against which the company has already confirmed that it will defend itself.

The developer recently denied a number of rumors about details of the development, but there have been reports of internal conflicts between the developers and CDPR leadership. The game, among all this, has continued to be a commercial success, selling over 13 million copies in all formats, even accounting for refunds.