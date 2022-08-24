The Remaining of Us: Phase I is proven in its new release trailer

That PlayStation has no longer attended Gamescom 2022 does no longer imply that it can not make its personal bulletins, after all, and it has simply printed the The Remaining of Us: Phase I release trailerthe remake of the acclaimed Naughty Canine recreation that firstly seemed on PS3.

It’s greater than a minute and a part of trailer that presentations a number of of the feature scenes of the sport, however appearing this new model. This can be a entire remake, on a visible stage, that respects the unique paintings at a playable stage however that comprises a number of enhancements past the graphics.

Right here you’ll see the The Remaining of Us release trailer: Phase I in Spanish:

The sport will come to PS5 subsequent september 2and in a while PC (the trailer presentations a banner indicating that it’s in energetic building for this platform).

The Remaining of Us: Phase I can profit from PS5 no longer handiest visually, but in addition via benefiting from distinctive DualSense options reminiscent of adaptive triggers and haptic vibration. As well as, it has three-D audio and the opportunity of playing it in two graphic modes: local 4K at 30 FPS or dynamic 4K at 60 FPS.

Along with The Remaining of Us: Phase I, Naughty Canine is operating on any other recreation within the franchise curious about multiplayer, even if it’ll even have its personal fascinating tale, consistent with Neil Druckmann himself. This identical week we have now additionally been ready to look a trailer for the collection of The Remaining of Us this is making ready its premiere on HBO Max.