The remake of Dead Space will also arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC and there are already first requirements

The EA game will be available on Origin and will not reach the previous generation of consoles.

There is less left for the remake of Dead Space, which will arrive on different platforms at the beginning of next year by the hand of Electronic Arts y Motive Studios after being announced in the summer of 2021. Although we haven’t had any big news about it lately, there is precisely news about the platforms.

Through a message posted on the account of Twitter franchise official, those responsible for bringing back the space terror of the first installment have confirmed that the title will only come to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (not to the previous generation of consoles), but have specified that will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, in addition to Originat the time of its release.

They reiterate that it will not reach the previous generationIn fact, the game file can already be found on the different platforms and, if we take a look at the interim PC requirements that appear in some of them, we will see that the minimum points towards an Intel Core-i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, while the recommended ones point towards an Intel Core-i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 16 GB DDR4 RAM. However, this may vary over time as we learn more details of the technical section of Isaac Clarke’s adventure.

In this way, the long-awaited remake of Dead Space will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on the day January 27, 2023, although this summer it was still in the alpha phase. A month before, in December 2022, some of the original creators of the saga will publish The Callisto Protocol, a horror project with a very similar spirit that will directly compete with the revamped EA.

