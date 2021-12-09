The remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl continue their streak in Japan and triumph one more week

The return to Sinnoh leads the Japanese market for the third consecutive week, and the Nintendo Switch reiterates its success.

Its release was near record-breaking in Japan, and it is clear that the Japanese terrain has not tired of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. This is what the figures say, as the Sinnoh remakes not only reach incredible milestones in their first week, but also dominate the Japanese market again for third week in a row outperforming recent installments like Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.

According to the numbers provided by Famitsu, the pocket animals have managed to accumulate more than 164,000 sales over the past few days, leaving Mario Party Superstars and their 40,000 copies distributed. Continuing with the aforementioned title, Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits has had a good debut in the Japanese territory, since it achieves a third position on the list with almost 37,000 units sold.

As always, the top 10 features the eternal presence games like Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Ring Fit Adventure, but this seemingly permanent dominance has been shaken by the entry of Disney magical World 2: Enchanted Edition. A novel title that has stood out among the popular games of the moment. On the other hand, it seems that the Pokémon fever does not subside among the Japanese population, since Pokémon Sword and Shield once again close the list with almost 9,000 units sold.

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 164,580 (1,915,268) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 40.668 (405.177) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 36,928 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 18.640 (6.987.075) [NSW] Minecraft – 18.308 (2.309.889) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16.160 (4.169.449) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 14.728 (4.532.477) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 13.348 (Novedad) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 9.387 (2.942.720) [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield – 8,998 (4,215,022)

If we go into the field of consoles, we will see that the Japanese week has not given great changes, as Nintendo Switch reigns again with more than 200,000 units sold among its three models. On the other hand, PS5 reduces its sales considerably and, compared to its more than 7,000 consoles sold on the previous occasion, it manages to exceed the 1,800 units During last week. As for the Xbox family, Xbox Series S once again triumphs over its X version, giving more than 550 units sold between the two.

Console sales in Japan (running total) Switch Model OLED – 99,195 (492,172) Switch – 53.752 (17.575.223) Switch Lite – 49.990 (4.284.885) PlayStation 5 – 1.814 (997.605) Xbox Series S – 454 (52.870) New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 423 (1.178.253) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 105 (19.546) PlayStation 4 – 116 (7.819.013) Xbox Series X – 104 (70.548)

