The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time lists its achievements, will we have new news?

The title, which had excited fans of the saga, has accumulated several delays since its first announcement.

It is evident that the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not going through the best of developments. Its announcement excited many fans of the iconic saga, but since then, Ubisoft has been giving us very bad news about your progress. This includes a good number of delays and, to top it off, there has also been a reported change of hands leaving Ubisoft Montreal as project managers.

We could see new images of the remake in the September Ubisoft ForwardMany of us thought that it would take a long time to receive more news about the game, but it is possible that the wait will not be that long. After all, the PSN Profiles website has listed all achievements of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (via wccftech), which renews our hopes for more news about the title.

Although these kinds of records usually anticipate upcoming news, we cannot sing victory until Ubisoft offers official information. In this way, there are not a few players who theorize about the possibility of seeing new images of the title in the next Ubisoft Forward, which will present the new Assassin’s Creed and other games of the brand on September 10 at 9:00 p.m..

Although it is obvious that the project has suffered a series of catastrophic misfortunes, the community is eager to see how is it evolving the title with this developer change. Taking into account the history of the franchise, in 3DJuegos we have also joined this collective illusion and we have already thought of 5 keys to understand the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

