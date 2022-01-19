The remake of Splinter Cell is still far away: Ubisoft hires all kinds of staff for development

Ubisoft Toronto has publicly announced that they are looking for new employees for the project.

The remake of Splinter Cell is already a reality. Although players have been asking for a new title in the saga for some time, they will have to settle for the return of Sam Fisher to the new generation through a revamp of the first installment of the saga, which will remain faithful but will innovate where necessary. The bad news? That, despite its official announcement, it seems that we will have to wait a while.

Last December 15, Ubisoft Toronto He detailed what the project is about, noting that it is still in the early stages of development. Unfortunately, it seems that it is really far away, since in the company they are hiring staff of all profiles through the list of offers on its website.

This does not surprise us, but the fact that a few days ago they announced with great fanfare through networks that they are recruiting new workers, which could indicate that it’s costing them more than account. In a message published on their official social networks, they urge those interested to embark on the project, addressing the candidates as if they were agents with trifocal glasses. Among the different offers that appear on the portal, we find gameplay, engine, artificial intelligence and 3D programmers, as well as artists and animators.

As we say, all kinds of profiles for a project that seems not to have kicked off its development. If it extended too much in time, it would be necessary to highlight the wide time difference that would accumulate between two major releases of the franchise, since Splinter Cell: Blacklist arrived in 2013. Surely, more than a decade will pass since the last installment, in whose analysis we highlighted the good combination between action and stealth that put players disposition.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Splinter Cell, Splinter Cell Remake, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Toronto and Remake.