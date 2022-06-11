The remake of The Last of Us is a reality: first images and date of Ellie and Joel’s return to PS5 and PC

It was an open secret and it has finally happened. The remake of The Last of Us is a reality that has just been confirmed through Sony’s PlayStation Direct store (the tab has already been removed). As we can see in the file, the work of Naughty Dog will return for the new generation of consoles on next september 2.

Also, not only will PS5 welcome Ellie and Joel’s adventure, but a PC version is also in development. We do not know the date for when the digital computer stores will make the leap. The name that the work now receives is The Last of Us – Parte Iin keeping with The Last of Us Part II.

As for the graphic improvements that we can expect, from the Sony file we are told that the game has been rebuilt for PS5, with “a modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersive with enhanced effects and enhanced exploration and combat.”

In the pack we are included, of course, the story for a single player in which we accompany Joel and Ellie on their trip through the United States and the Left Behind DLC, which works as a prequel to the work.

Finally, we find two editions to choose from on the PlayStation Direct page. On one hand, we have the standard version that costs $69.99, while we can opt for the Firefly Edition. This includes a limited steelbok, a reissue of the American Dreams comics, and various unlockable content for the title. Its price is $99.99.







