The remake of The Last of Us leads the top British sales, but with discreet data

In the UK physical market, Naughty Dog’s new version of the game has sold less than Saints Row.

On September 2, The Last of Us: Part I was published on PlayStation 5, the Naughty Dog game remake that, in addition to this edition for Sony’s next-generation console, a version for PC is planned that, at the moment, does not have a specified release date, although it should not take too long to arrive.

They are data corresponding to the physical marketIn Games Industry they have collected the first commercial data of the title in the United Kingdom, corresponding to the top sales of the last week. The Last of Us remake leads the physical sales ranking occupying the first place in it ahead of Horizon: Forbidden West, another PlayStation exclusive (although with a PS4 version).

Despite its lead, this version of the 2013 game with redone graphics and extra content (including Left Behind DLC) has not achieved a dazzling debut in commercial terms, selling half as much as Saints Row in its debut week, which has drawn powerful attention to this first approach to the commercial performance of the game.

It is true that the Volition title is available on more platforms and was released on Tuesday (instead of on Friday like The Last of Us), but it is still remarkable that it sold twice as much in its opening week than one of the most acclaimed audiovisual works in history. We insist that It’s about physical sales; no digital market data yet.

The Cowabunga Collection and F1 Manager also enter the topSaints Row itself continues to appear in a top 10 that, aside from the usual Nintendo Switch suspects, also features two other new posts. In third place on the weekly list we find Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, while off the podium comes the official Formula 1 management game for PC and consoles, F1 Manager 22.

We leave you below the top ten positions of this British top that collects the physical sales of the week that ended with yesterday.

UK best sellers of the week

The Last of Us: Parte I

Horizon: Forbidden West

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

F1 Manager 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Saints Row

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



On the occasion of its launch on PS5, at 3DJuegos we review the sales figures for The Last of Us saga asking ourselves if it would be possible for the remake to end up approaching the figures recorded by the original game, the remastering or Part II, but until To know more sales data, we recommend you read the analysis of The Last of Us: Part I that our colleague Alejandro Pascual carried out before its premiere.

