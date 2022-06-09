The remake of The Last of Us on PC and PS5 is real: its first trailer, images and price are filtered

After many months of rumours, PlayStation missed the announcement hours before the Summer Game Fest.

The days leading up to this non-E3 have been plagued with rumours, but there are some we’ve been dragging for quite some time. The franchise of The Last of Us, for example, has behind it a good handful of speculations that mention from a remake of the first installment and even a supposed The Last of Us 3. However, now we can confirm that Naughty Dog is working in The Last of Us: Part 1, a remake of Joel and Ellie’s first adventure for PS5 and, in addition, PC.

TLoU: Part 1 will arrive on September 2 on PS5, later on PCEverything indicates that this surprise was nothing more than a mistake on the part of the PlayStation team. A blunder that is accompanied by several details, a trailer, which you can see at the head of the news, and a release date: September 2 on PS5, later it will do the same on PC. Therefore, we can already return to the universe devised by Naughty Dog through new generation graphics and a price of 69,99 euros for the PS5 version.

“Enjoy a total revision of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options. In addition, you will feel immersed with the improvements in effects, exploration and combat”, reads the PlayStation store. As additional information, the company specifies that this version of PS5, and PC, also includes the Left Behind prequel.

Was a new revision of The Last of Us necessary? We have already tried to answer this question in a special article, although we will also be attentive to all the news related to this planned launch for PS5 and PC. This last platform does not catch us by surprise, since PlayStation has been taking its great IPs to the field of computers with such recent examples as God of War, which reached users’ systems last January, or the applauded Marvel’s Spider-Man, who announced this version during the latest State of Play.

This The Last of Us: Part 1 arrives practically in parallel to the HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us, which should be released in early 2023.

