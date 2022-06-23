The remake of The Last of Us shows a new graphic comparison of Joel

Naughty Dog continues to share material from its upcoming PS5 release for this year.

The Last of Us remake has entered the 2022 release schedule very recently, following its announcement to close out this year’s Summer Game Fest. In this way, Naughty Dog It will bring its most recognized game to PS5 and later to PC, with considerable graphic evolution.

After showing us what Tess looks like, the Californian studio continues to share different materials through its official Twitter account. Twitter. On this occasion, they present us with a new Joel’s comparison where we see the protagonist of the title in a conversation precisely with Tess:

Again we can see that the difference is large. Although our memory may make the original title look better in our memory, putting the two versions face to face reveals a obvious graphic jumpespecially in everything that has to do with modeling, facial expressions and lighting.

The Last of Us: Part I has its release date set on PlayStation 5 for the next september 2, with the PC version arriving later, which is also under development. In 2023 we will learn more about the multiplayer, which has become an independent game, with its own story behind it.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: The Last of Us, Joel, Naughty Dog, PS5, Remake y The Last of Us: Parte I.