The remake of The Last of Us shows its graphic improvements again in a gameplay: this is what Bill’s city looks like

The video, with a duration of 7 minutes, takes us through one of the most characteristic locations of the installment.

There are very few days left to relive Joel and Ellie’s adventure in The Last of Us: Part 1. Considering this imminent release, from PlayStation they do not hesitate to reiterate all the graphic improvements that this version of the game brings, which will be released on september 2 on PS5 and soon on PC.

This brings us to today’s news: a new gameplay published by Naughty Dog in which we tour bill’s city, one of the most characteristic locations of the installment initially released on PS3. Here, Joel meets with this character again to ask for his help, although he must carry out this feat while he survives the Infected and listens to the acid conversations between Bill and Ellie.

As a reminder, it should be noted that The Last of Us: Part 1 takes advantage of the power of PS5 to introduce a more realistic AI, a permanent death mode and characteristics of the DualSense controller. And, to adapt the adventure to our tastes, Naughty Dog also allows us to play with two graphic modes that run the experience through a native 4K resolution and 30 FPS o Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS.

Beyond this, the developers have also been explaining the reasons why they consider that The Last of Us: Part 1 is not a remaster, although revisiting this installment has allowed the introduction of relevant novelties such as 60 accessibility options that bring the experience closer to a large number of players.

Más sobre: The Last of Us: Parte 1, The Last of Us, Naughty Dog y PlayStation.