The remake of The Remaining of Us confirms a permadeath mode in conjunction with any other collection of options with a brand new video

Following the divulge of The Remaining of Us: Phase 1, a whole remake of the unique 2012 installment for PlayStation 3, there have been many questions on how a lot would actually alternate. However in step with a brand new video posted by means of Naughty Canine, the studio’s reaction is “a lot“.

The Remaining Of Us director Neil Druckmann was once amongst those that took heart degree to stipulate one of the largest enhancements to the cherished vintage, from graphical enhancements to accessibility enhancements. The workforce has additionally offered numerous new options, together with:

A brand new Perma-Dying mode

A Speedrun mode the place avid gamers can time their fits

Unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie

An advanced photograph mode

A fashion view mode

all this provides up to the large adjustments in AI, graphics and controls, which intention to give a boost to The Remaining Of Us on virtually each degree. As an example, the remake will use DualSense haptics so as to add pressure when Elllie attracts a bowstring, or to toughen the tactile really feel of Joel and Ellie petting a giraffe.

Naughty Canine hopes that those adjustments will make The Remaining Of Us Remake, as Druckmann says, “extraordinarily higher” than the unique recreation.

The Remaining Of Us: Phase 1 was once first showed all the way through the Summer time Recreation Fest after a number of leaks, wherein shall we see the up to date model on PS5. Critics have puzzled whether or not The Remaining Of Us wishes a complete remake only a decade after its authentic liberate, however Naughty Canine insists it isn’t a “coup”.

“It is the definitive strategy to play The Remaining of Us“, afirma Druckmann.

We will see for ourselves how advanced The Remaining Of Us Remake is when it is going on sale on september 2 en PlayStation 5 y PC.