The remaster of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 already has a release date to recover its action RPG

The title will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch with enhanced graphics and local co-op.

If you remember Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 fondly, you’ve probably been following the news about its impending remastering. Its developers have played with this idea after the relaunch of the first installment, which has given us hope for a premiere that, in the words of the authors, is closer than we think. And it is that, just a month ago, the team promised that the adventure would be ready for this summer, and now we finally have a specific date.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is coming to PC and consoles on July 20According to one of the latest posts from developer Black Isle Studios on Twitter, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will be released next week. July 20th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. In this way, there are only a few days left to return to this proposal for action rpg that managed to conquer fans of the genre almost two decades ago.

Although the game will recover the basic characteristics of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2, it is worth highlighting the novelties of the remastering. We are talking about a light facelift with enhanced graphics and 4K resolutionwhich will allow us to enjoy even more of an adventure that will incorporate five character classes and an experience that can be played both alone and in local cooperative.

There is no doubt that the Baldur’s Gate franchise continues to delight all RPG fans. After all, just a few days ago we informed you of some news in Baldur’s Gate 3 that will introduce the bards as a new character class, as well as the race of the gnomes and a special event led by the authors of Divinity: Original Sin 2.

