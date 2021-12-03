The remastering of Age of Mythology? Age of Empires Producers Have New Projects

A LinkedIn profile of a World’s Edge top man advances unannounced titles following the launch of AoE IV.

After years of waiting, on October 28 it finally hit stores Age of Empires IV offering the public a return to the height of one of the great sagas in the field of real-time strategy. The video game has a future full of novelties before it, with a support that joins other releases in the series such as AoE II DE and AoE III DE, but are there more projects underway in the series?

According to the personal profile on LinkedIn of Noble Smith, narrative director at World’s Edge, the Xbox Game Studios subsidiary in charge of ensuring the RTS franchise, they are working on unannounced titles as well as other transmedia projects. No further details have been offered, so that in social networks there is already speculation with an Age of Mythology: Definitive Edition although, we repeat, there are no clear indications about it.

However in spring Adam Isgreen, creative director of the franchise, said he was perfectly aware of the desire of fans to see a remastering of the Ensemble Studios classic: “I have not forgotten Age of Mythology. No one at World’s Edge has forgotten Age of Mythology And I don’t think anyone at Relic Entertainment has forgotten it either because it comes to the surface all the time, “he commented.

2022 will celebrate 20 years of the launch of Age of Mythology, so it could be the perfect time to bring back this spin-off installment that proposed players to leave the historical recreation to fight with mythological creatures. In the meantime, you can consult the analysis of Age of Empires IV of the colleague Alberto Pastor, where he showed his enthusiasm for the work of Relic Entertainment.

