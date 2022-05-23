The renewal of Mbappé claimed the first victim at PSG

Kylian Mbappé signed his renewal until 2025 (Reuters)

The consequences of the renewal agreement that he signed began to flourish Kylian Mbappé with the PSG after informed sources on the subject confirmed to the agency AFP information released by several local media about the dismissal of sports director Leonardo.

The dismissal of the 52-year-old Brazilian, who held the management position since 2019came hours after the Parisian club extended the contract of French star Kylian Mbappé until 2025.

The extension of his bond with the capital entity took place before PSG’s 5-0 victory against Metz, and it was just after the celebrations of the tenth national title ended that the media Prime Video, RMC, France Bleu Paris, Le Parisien y The Team disclosed PSG’s decision to part with its sports director.

Leonardo was dismissed from PSG according to the French press (Efe)

The club chaired by Nasser Al Khelaifi, invigorated by the mid-term commitment of their star strikerlaunched important maneuvers to give a second wind to his sports project; one of the items to improve that would have been established for the continuity of the former Monaco.

Leonardo thus concludes his second stint as the club’s sports directorafter holding the position between 2011 and 2013. The Brazilian, who also played for PSG from 1996 to 1997, has been on the radar for several weeks, as has coach Mauricio Pochettino, who could also leave soon, despite have a contract until 2023.

The now former Parisian leader was the architect of the incorporation of the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi last year, but his reputation was hit by the team’s disappointing season at European leveleliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 against Real Madrid, when his team sank in 17 minutes by falling 3-1, after having one foot in the quarterfinals.

The disaster called his hiring policy into question, with lots of star buys and few sells and its excessive “capture” of players.

In addition, Leonardo was left out of the main issue: getting Mbappé’s contract extension, carried out directly by the club presidentwho successfully resisted the advances of Real Madrid.

PSG is already devising the sports project for next season (Reuters)

The first sporting director of the Qatari PSG, from 2011 to 2013, the elegant and polyglot Brazilian had built the foundations of the early team, first with Javier Pastorethen with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti or Marquinhos, these last two still pillars of the team.

In his second spell with the club, Leonardo helped build a team that reigns supreme in France, but se marches without getting the European crown which has become PSG’s obsession.

the portuguese louis fields, who has passed through Lille and Monaco, where he worked with Mbappé, could take over the sports management of PSG, according to various media.

