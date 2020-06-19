The Rental Trailer: Alison Brie’s New Horror Movie Is The Vacation From Hell

The trailer for The Rental begins by organising the film’s titular location. Two {couples} come across an remoted, picturesque Airbnb to trip in. The home itself is attractive, however the proprietor Taylor (Toby Huss) is a little bit of an oddball. His creepiness is clear from the bounce, however is rapidly dismissed because the group settles in to get pleasure from themselves, together with some leisure drug use. Anybody who has ever seen a horror film is aware of intercourse and medicines often end in characters being killed, and that appears to be precisely what’s going to happen all through The Rental‘s runtime.