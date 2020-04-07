The Repair Shop dropped in last-minute BBC schedule change

In a last-minute change, The Repair Shop has been dropped from the BBC’s schedule.

The BBC One present – which follows host Jay Blades and a crew of professional craftsmen attempting to revive heirlooms and treasured antiques – shall be changed all week by Antiques Street Journey, which is able to air at 4:30pm.

Followers will, nonetheless, be capable of tune into The Repair Shop on Wednesdays because it’s on BBC One primetime, displaying at 8pm.

The British tv collection has had rave critiques from followers because it first aired in 2017.

Following its transfer to a primetime spot for the sixth collection, The Repair Shop has been watched by 6.7 million folks, making it one of many BBC’s most profitable exhibits.

From mending music bins, vases, clocks and all forms of sentimental objects, the present has confirmed that something might be restored to its former glory.

Not solely that, but it surely’s introduced previous recollections alive and put smiles on the faces of the individuals who stroll by means of the door, which makes for some very emotional but heartwarming scenes.

Take final week’s episode, as an example, when widower Geoff introduced in his damaged jukebox, which had performed the primary dance at his wedding ceremony a few years in the past.

When he returned to the barn and heard the strains of the music play as soon as extra, he was moved to tears.

Talking of the present’s success, host Jay Blades mentioned: “It’s unbelievable how the viewers have taken to it. I type of knew it was going to achieve success, however I didn’t comprehend it was going to be this profitable.”

The Repair Shop is on Wednesday at 8pm, on BBC One. In the event you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.