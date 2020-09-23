The Repair Shop is hunting for festive fixes – here’s how to get involved

BBC One’s daytime hit The Repair Shop is returning for one other primetime sequence, with Jay Blades and the restoration gang looking out for objects with a “festive really feel” to them.

Whereas the Repair Shop crew begin their busy filming schedule for the present’s sixth sequence, they’re additionally making ready to carry out some vacation magic on treasured objects for a Christmas particular on the finish of the 12 months.

“We’re wanting for objects which have a festive really feel to them,” presenter Jay Blades stated. “They don’t have to be vintage, it may be completely something, however it should have that sentimental worth and it should imply one thing to you and it wants repairing.”

He continued: “We would like you to get involved as a result of we would like to get these items mounted for you.”

Dominic Chinea, who seems on the programme as a metalwork professional, added: “Viewers could do not forget that final Christmas we mounted a chopper bike which was an enormous deal with – I can’t wait to see what comes by the door this 12 months.”

Whereas toy restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch remembered a particular teddy bear they helped to repair for a cheerful buyer. “It was a teddy that was delivered 80 years in the past by Santa. He had comforted his little proprietor by wartime bombings after which, in flip comforted her personal youngsters. We have been completely happy to give you the chance to restore Teddy in reminiscence of one in every of her sons – such a particular honour.”

The fifth sequence of The Repair Shop is at the moment airing weekdays on BBC One. Right here’s how you possibly can get involved with the present’s Christmas particular.

How to apply for The Repair Shop’s Christmas particular

If in case you have a festive treasure or a Christmas current in want of a fix-up, you possibly can apply to be on The Repair Shop’s Christmas Episode or the sixth sequence by emailing [email protected] or logging onto www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

When will The Repair Shop’s subsequent sequence air on BBC One?

Sequence six of The Repair Shop is at the moment filming and a brand new primetime sequence is due to start within the autumn.

The Repair Shop airs at 4:30pm weekdays on BBC One. When you’re wanting for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.