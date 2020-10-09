The Repair Shop renewed on BBC for 3 years

The Repair Shop will reportedly keep open for enterprise on BBC One for the following three years.

The hit factual present sees Jay Blades and his workforce of skilled craftspeople restore cherished household heirlooms to their former glory, utilising uncommon and engaging abilities.

Debuting on BBC One as a daytime present again in 2017, the collection was bumped as much as a primetime slot following the success of final yr’s Christmas particular.

In its new peak timeslot, The Repair Shop has seen additional success, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to see vintage objects be gifted a brand new lease of life – and the emotional reactions from their delighted homeowners.

Jay Blades acts as the principle host of the collection, asking guests concerning the tales behind their possessions, from heartfelt reminiscences to jaw-dropping historic tales.

In keeping with Broadcast, the BBC has renewed the hit collection for one other three years in a deal that would embrace each daytime and primetime variations of the confirmed format.

(*3*)RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for affirmation.

The Repair Shop is at present in manufacturing on its sixth collection, as a consequence of air someday within the autumn, whereas one other Christmas particular can also be coming down the pipeline.

Final month, Blades revealed that The Repair Shop Christmas particular is looking for out objects with a festive theme, encouraging anyone to use by emailing [email protected] or logging onto www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

Scorching off the success of The Repair Shop, the furnishings skilled was considered one of a number of tv personalities tapped to supply content material through the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, fronting DIY programme Jay Blades’ Residence Repair.

The Repair Shop returns to BBC One later this yr.