The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades fronts new lockdown DIY show Home Fix

Because the coronavirus lockdown continues, Jay Blades is becoming a member of the ranks of media personalities producing model new programmes from house.

The host of BBC One’s hit factual sequence The Repair Store, which sees cherished antiques restored to their former glory, will entrance a new DIY sequence displaying viewers learn how to be “a bit extra helpful at house”.

Blades will share easy, easy-to-understand directions on duties like straightening a wonky shelf and perfecting your portray approach, serving to viewers to grasp these DIY fundamentals whereas at house.

Blades stated: “DIY is an actual ardour of mine however generally even the most straightforward duties are met with hesitation and this is actually because individuals have failed at previous tasks. My motto is ‘plan to keep away from disappointment’ and in doing that, you’ll all the time be geared up with the instruments to deal with the job in hand, and keep away from turning into overwhelmed by unexpected points.

“I’m particularly trying ahead to looking again by means of the BBC archive and sharing skilled tricks to encourage viewers to get caught in at house and embrace DIY throughout lockdown – or dare I say, get pleasure from it.”

Jay Blades’ Home Fix doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date simply but, however the show will air each weekday as a part of BBC One’s daytime lineup. 10 episodes have been commissioned to be aired over two weeks.

The Repair Store continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.