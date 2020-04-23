The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on the one repair he’d love to do

The Repair Store‘s presenter and restorer extraordinaire Jay Blades has mentioned that there’s one common merchandise that hasn’t come into to be mounted up but – and he’s ready to work on it.

“We’ve had a chopper bike, I love that we did that. I most likely would love to see an outdated automobile are available – that will take fairly a very long time to do,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “A Jaguar E-Kind.”

Now in its sixth collection, the feel-good repairs present lately moved to the 8pm slot on BBC One due to common demand. Jay credit the present’s devoted fanbase for The Repair Shop’s transfer to primetime.

“The viewers has watched the present from the starting when it was on BBC Two, then it went to BBC One daytime, after which the numbers simply saved on rising and rising,” he mentioned.

Narrated by Scottish actor Invoice Paterson, the collection follows Jay and his group of specialists as they repair up emotionally vital possessions and heirlooms for his or her grateful house owners. With nearly seven million viewers tuning in every week for the present’s sixth collection, The Repair Store has been branded as a sleeper hit and a brand new TV obsession.

Jay thinks the teamwork side of the The Repair Store is what makes the present so common with viewers.

“You’ve acquired a neighborhood, the place there’s a bunch of us working collectively for a standard objective and also you’ve acquired someone bringing in an merchandise so that you’re listening to about someone else’s household historical past,” he mentioned. “Then you definitely’ve acquired the reveal once they come to choose up the merchandise – it’s only a win-win all spherical.”

He added that the healthful nature of the present couldn’t be extra essential in these chaotic instances. “At the second due to the lockdown, lots of people are listening to numerous negativity, there isn’t a lot feel-good stuff round.”

He continued: “I feel The Repair store provides one thing fully completely different to every part that’s on the market as a result of it’s type of a hark again not solely to the outdated days, but additionally to final 12 months when it was filmed.”

The Repair Store airs Wednesday nights at 8pm on BBC One. In the event you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.