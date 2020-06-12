The Repair Store: Fixing Britain to explore stories behind cherished family heirlooms

Calling all followers of The Repair Store: The BBC One daytime present is returning with a brand new collection that may delve even deeper into a number of the most cherished family heirlooms.

As soon as once more narrated by Jay Blades, The Repair Store: Fixing Britain will supply a novel perception into the historical past of a number of the antiques restored to full glory of their barn.

The BBC promise the brand new present will explore the untold stories of extraordinary folks as we learn the way these objects formed our previous and influenced the best way we reside our lives immediately.”

Every episode of The Repair Store: Fixing Britain will explore a theme from the nation’s historical past, delving into matters from espionage, immigration and the First World Warfare. Viewers may even discover out extra in regards to the backgrounds of the present’s panel of specialists.

“I completely love engaged on The Repair Store, and for me, it’s at all times been in regards to the private stories behind the gadgets,” stated Blades. “The new collection has made me fall in love over again, the historical past is simply so highly effective and if you happen to shut your eyes you truly really feel such as you’ve been transported again to a second in time.”

“The Repair Store’s specialists have taken us on an unbelievable journey from the previous to the current by their painstaking and loving restorations,” stated Head of BBC Daytime Head of BBC Daytime.

“All through, we’ve learnt about some extraordinary gadgets which maintain a mirror to fashionable Britain and the best way we reside now and this new collection celebrates that,”

The collection, which had no present air date, is ready to run for 15 episodes, every 45 minutes in size.

The Repair Store is obtainable to watch now on BBC Participant.