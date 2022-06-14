The repercussions of the Peruvian media after the defeat against Australia that left it without a World Cup: from disappointment to concern for the future of Gareca

With restraint, the Peruvian media illustrated the elimination of his team against Australia for the penultimate place for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After the goalless draw and the penalty shootout in which the goalkeeper shone Andrew Redmayne, who contained the last shot, portrayed disappointment because the national team was at the gates of the World Cup.

The Inca sites broadcast the playoff between their team and the Socceroos without much criticism. On the contrary, they recognized the effort made by the Bicolor, which after 120 minutes was one step away from playing its second World Cup in a row and repeating what was achieved in Russia 2018, when it returned to the top event after 36 years, after his participation in Spain 1982.

“Peru loses the playoff to Qatar 2022 on penalties,” he said. Trade. “The dream is over: Peru lost on penalties and will not go to Qatar,” he said. The Republic. “Peru will not be in the World Cup: Australia won on penalties in the playoff and qualified for Qatar 2022,” he said. RPP. “Alex Valera could not score a penalty and Peru loses the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup,” he said. mail.

While the sports portals deepened the panorama and also focused on the future of the coach Ricardo Garecaas the case of All Sports, the cover of which shows four notes from the Tiger on the top five news stories. It is the one that the future of the Argentine DT generates great expectations in Peru since under his leadership the Inca team regained prominence. The former strategist of Vélez Sarsfield, Independiente and Talleres de Córdoba among other clubs I speak when asked about its continuity.

All the media followed live the alternatives of the definition against the Australians and the public gathered en masse to live the meeting since the local authorities decreed an administrative holiday for public activity and allowed private companies to join the measure already The meeting was at 1:00 p.m. local time.

It was a hard-fought and rough match, typical of a final in which it could have been for anyone. The ability of some Inca interpreters could not against the physical game imposed by the Australians. Both teams made a great effort despite the high temperature and in the epilogue, already in the extra time, Peru showed its decision to avoid the definition from the twelve steps and went to look for the victory and even hit a ball in the post. Unlike the playoff for Russia 2018, when it left New Zealand on the road, this time Peru was left out and Australia for the second time left a South American team on the road, as it did with Uruguay for Germany 2006.

What comes to Peru first will be to see if Gareca renews his contract with the Peruvian federation. Then begin their preparatory work for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers to be held in United States, Mexico and Canada and whose ratings would start in March 2023. The tentative dates are 10 dates between March and November, since by 2024 the plan is to start with the Nations League of South America.

KEEP READING

Australia beat Peru on penalties and snatched the penultimate ticket for the World Cup in Qatar

What Ricardo Gareca said about his continuity as head of Peru after being left out of the World Cup against Australia

Australia got a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and there is only one place left: days, times and stadiums of all the World Cup matches

Who is Andrew Redmayne, the dancing goalkeeper from Australia who became a hero against Peru for his eccentric style of saving penalties