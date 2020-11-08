The report mentioned the relationship of Dawood Ibrahim with top leaders, BJP leader demanded to make it public

new Delhi: Demand for exposing the report of the 27-year-old Vohra Committee has started amidst political turmoil in Maharashtra. This report is said to refer to the alliance of several big leaders with Dawood Ibrahim. BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has demanded the Central Government to make this report public as soon as possible. It is said that after the report is made public, many big leaders will reveal their relationship with Dawood Ibrahim. Due to this, the government of Maharashtra can also be affected. He has also spoken of going to the Supreme Court if the report is not disclosed. Also Read – When will schools and religious places open in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray gave information, said- ‘Then lockdown does not happen so …’

BJP leader Ashini Upadhyay said that on 20 March 1997, on the PIL of Dinesh Trivedi, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Government to take action on the Vohra Committee report. Despite this, neither any action was taken on the Vohra Committee report nor was it made public. Ashwini Upadhyay said that taking immediate action on the Vohra Committee report and making it public is a must. The country wants to know how many leaders who are related to Dawood have reached Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha till now?

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay told IANS, "If the central government does not disclose to the public the report of the Vohra Committee in the Dinesh Trivedi case, following the order of the Supreme Court, then I will knock the door of the Supreme Court through PIL." It is very important to highlight the Vohra Committee report in the interest of the country.

Explain that after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, a report was prepared by the NN Vohra Committee formed by the then PV Narasimha Rao government at the Center. The committee submitted this report to the government on 5 October 1993. This hundred-page report is said to have information about the relationship of many leaders with the underworld. So far, only 12 pages of the report have been made public. The most sensitive part of the report has not yet been made public. It is said that due to the explosive disclosure of relationships of several leaders with Dawood Ibrahim, the then government had backed down from disclosing the entire report.