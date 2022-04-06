The reprehensible aggression of Jonathan Calleri to a Palmeiras fan after losing the Paulista tournament

The footballer threw the cell phone on the floor

The Saint Paul could not claim champion of the Paulista Tournament after the thrashing he suffered at Allianz Parque against palm trees by 4-0. The double of Jonathan Calleri in the first leg victory by 3-1 was not enough to clinch the title after the comeback of the Verdao in your stadium.

In this context, the Argentine striker became the protagonist of an unfortunate episode during the departure of the visiting team from the venue. The 28-year-old footballer lost control when he saw a fan of the rival team filming in the parking lot, and was portrayed by the cameras.

Apparently, the 14-year-old was recording the reactions of the players jokingly and that’s when Calleri came out from behind a white truck and threw his cell phone on the floor.

In the images, portrayed with another mobile phone, it was possible to see the moment in which the former Boca Juniors he violently threw the device at him while he was walking with the rest of the São Paulo delegation. Later, after throwing an insult into the air, the footballer He pointed at it with a threatening tone.

The video quickly went viral and, immediately afterwards, another began to circulate with the filming of the cell phone in question. Those new shots showed Marquinhos (from São Paulo) picking up the device from the ground and returning it to the owner.

Hours later, the sports agency F3 Sports public an official statement through his social networks in which he reported that the young man attacked was one of his clients: “Our athlete Felipe Goto, from the Under 15 category of Palmeiras, sees his cell phone being thrown to the ground by the São Paulo striker, causing damage to the device and going against everything that values ​​football”.

The video from the Palmeiras fan’s camera

Regarding the second leg match between Palmeiras and São Paulo, Raphael Veiga became a duplicatein addition to Danilo and Ze Roberto in the crushing 4-0 win.

Was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There was a large number of cautioned: Rogério Ceni, Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Raphael Veiga, Luciano, Zé Rafael and Wesley. He was also sent off for a straight red, Rafinha in the 90th minute of the second half.

Palmeiras’ strategist, Abel Ferreira, stopped at starting eleven with a 4-3-3 formation with Weverton in goal; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo Cerqueira and Joaquín Piquerez in the defensive line; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga in the middle; and Dudu, Rony and Gustavo Scarpa in the attack.

On the other hand, those chosen by Rogerio Ceni came out onto the field of play a 4-4-2 scheme with Jandrei under the three sticks; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo and Welington in defense; Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes and Alisson in midfield; and Eder and Jonathan Calleri up front.

