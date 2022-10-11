The reprehensible attitude of the Russian police when arresting a girl for having a photo in the colors of Ukraine on her chat profile

Russian police arrested a fifth-grade student for her profile picture in the colors of Ukraine REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The Russian police starred a new chase episode against civilians amid the tensions generated in the population by the invasion of Ukraine.

This time, the security forces 10 year old girl arrestedwhose name was withheld for security reasons, for using a profile picture in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in her chats with classmates.

As reported by the platform OVD-Infothe director of the school where the minor was studying informed the Ministry of the Interior about the student’s attitudes in a report sent on September 29 to Department of Internal Affairs.

The human rights defender platform said that the girl’s mother was summoned to the public school in Nekrasovka to discuss why her daughter skipped “conversations about what matters”, referencing the new patriotic curriculum for this school year.

At the meeting, they also asked him about his daughter’s profile picture, which was wearing the colors blue and yellow. According to the report fire officer on the subject, she was told that another parent had complained after the girl posted a survey about peace and war in the chat.

Russian police arrested a fifth-grade student for her profile picture in the colors of Ukraine REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In the message sent by the director of the school, he asked the Ministry to “examine the living conditions of the family and establish a cause and effect relationship for that girl’s behavior, her civic position.” Similarly, the teacher asked the police to “influence the educational position” of her mother.

THE DETENTION

According to the mother of the minor fire officerpolice officers searched for the student at the school on October 5 around 10 in the morning.

A Russian policeman checks a document during a demonstration in Moscow REUTERS/FILE

While the woman went to look for her daughter in the educational institution, a police officer accompanied by a juvenile inspector questioned the minor about their parents’ data and how the family spent their free time.

“In front of the crying girl, security officials rudely removed the mother from the school”, then they took them both to the police station separately, he reviewed fire officer.

For at least three hours both the woman and the student they were questioned at the police station. The interest of the questionnaire was to know why the minor had chosen a profile picture with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Employees of the Center for Combating Extremism also cell phone correspondence checked of the mother. The police prepared a report in which they stated that they had taken the minor and taken her data.

Later, security officials appeared at the family home and, without presenting any documents, recorded correspondence and browsing history on the family’s phones and laptops. The mother said that the policemen also “searched through the bed sheets.”

The juvenile inspector recently informed the woman that her family would be included in a “preventive registry”.

This is not the first time that the Moscow regime has carried out measures against minors in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine.

During the month of March, at the beginning of the onslaught on the neighboring territory, Russian opponents denounced that Vladimir Putin’s regime arrested several children in Moscow for protesting in the street against the invasion of Ukraine.

According to opposition activist Ilya YashinThe children were carrying flowers and “No to war” signs when they were detained during an unauthorized demonstration by the government at the Ukrainian embassy in the Russian capital.

Yashin also spread images of the little ones locked up in a police van, afflicted and with the posters in their hands, and in the police station of the Moscow district of Presnenskoye. “This is Putin’s Russia. You live here”, Yashin sentenced in a message shared on social networks.

KEEP READING:

Ukraine Book Fair Held in Bomb Shelter Due to Russian Missile Threat

Infographic: This was Vladimir Putin’s biggest bombardment of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion

European leaders condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine and called for more help for kyiv in the face of the offensive

This is how kyiv was left after the first Russian bombing in more than three months: Putin unloaded his anger against Ukrainian civilians