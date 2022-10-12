The repression of the protests by Mahsa Amini left at least 201 dead in Iran: 23 were minors

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, Iran, on September 21, 2022. (WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

At least 201 people were killed in Iran’s crackdown on more than three weeks of protests across the country.triggered by the death of Mahsa Aminisaid the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), con sede en Oslo.

From them, 23 are minors, although not all have been verified through “documentary evidence”, assured this organization in a statement.

According to information obtained by this NGO, deaths have been recorded in 18 provinces. The majority, at least 93 people, they died by the security forces of the theocratic regime during clashes in the city of I’m confusedin the southeastern province of Sistan Baluchistan.

Protests erupted on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma, after being detained in Tehran by the morality police.for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women in the Islamic Republic.

Violence in Zahedan erupted on September 30 during protests that arose after a teenage girl reported that a police commander in the region had raped her.

Women’s protests in Iran

Human rights groups also expressed concern on Tuesday about the extent of the crackdown in Sanandajthe capital of the province of Kurdistanin western Iran, where Amini was from.

The IHR indicated that its investigation into the extent of the “crackdown” in Iranian Kurdistan had been hampered by internet restrictions and warned of an “imminent bloody repression” against protesters in that province in the west of the country.

“The city of Sanandaj has witnessed widespread protests and a bloody crackdown in the last three days”IHR stressed, adding that its current death toll in the province excluded those who died in that period.

”The international community must prevent further murders in Kurdistan by giving an immediate response”said the director of this organization, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

A woman climbed a pole and removed her veil in protest after the death of the young woman, at the hands of the police

The group said that Iranian security forces had detained many children who were protesting in the streets and in schools in the last week.

Likewise, IHR noted that its figure also excluded the six deaths that allegedly occurred during the protests. inside Rasht central prison in northern Iran on Sunday as he was still investigating the case.

Founded in 2005 and registered in Norway since 2009, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) claims to be made up of people inside and outside Iran and has members in the United States, Canada, Japan and several European countries.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

