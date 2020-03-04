‘The Republic of Sarah’ CW Pilot Adds Three, Sets ’13 Reasons Why’ Alum Kat Candler to Direct

“The Republic of Sarah” pilot on the CW is continuous to take form.

Three new gamers have been added to the forged, particularly Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway and Hope Lauren, becoming a member of beforehand introduced leads Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell. As well as, Kat Candler, whose directorial credit embody “13 Reasons Why” and “Queen Sugar,” has been tapped to helm and govt produce the pilot.

“The Republic of Sarah” facilities round rebellious highschool trainer Sarah Cooper (Baker) who makes use of an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when confronted with the destruction of her city by the hands of a grasping mining firm. Now, Sarah should lead a younger group of misfits as they try to begin their very own nation from scratch.

Lauren will play the position of Corinne, Sarah’s devoted finest buddy. She is finest identified for her half on the CW’s “Supergirl,” and is represented by Rothman Andrés Leisure and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.

Holloway joins the forged as Amy, Sarah’s sarcastic, cynical roommate and longtime buddy. She is a visitor star on the soon-to-end “Hawaii 5-0,” and is repped by A3 Artists Company and Seven Summits.

Alvarez will play the half of Maya who, after her mom’s imprisonment in Los Angeles, is distributed to Greylock to reside together with her estranged father. Her earlier credit embody “Westworld,” and she or he is repped by ICM Companions, Curtis Expertise Administration, Marks Legislation Group, Coast To Coast Expertise Group and Benefit PR.

“The Republic of Sarah” hails from author and govt producer Jeffrey Paul King. The opposite EPs on the mission are Marc Internet and Mark Martin through Black Lamb and Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. CBS Tv Studios will produce. Fulwell is at present underneath a deal on the studio.