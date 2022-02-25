The request for help from the Argentine soccer player Francisco Di Franco from Ukraine: “I woke up at 5 in the morning because of two bombs”

Former Boca Juniors Francisco Di Franco went through Ukraine’s Karpaty Lviv and today plays for SC Dnipro-1-(@frandifranco)

The war that broke out in the last few hours after Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine announced by Vladimir Putin keeps the whole world on edge due to the uncertainty of what will happen. The stories of those who are in the conflict territory serve to better understand the actions that are taking place in the area. The case of Argentine footballer Francisco Di Franco is one of those, who has been playing in the first division of that country for several years and now seeks to leave for Poland.

“I’m alone now. My family is in Argentina. I woke up at 5 in the morning with two bombs that fell near the center of the city where I live. Very scared. I don’t know if they bombed my city, but I saw the explosion from my window. It wasn’t far, I saw the explosion and the building moved”, he clarified in dialogue with Radio The Network. “I woke up at 5 in the morning with a loud explosion, a bomb that exploded nearby. I looked out the window and there was an explosion far away. Within five minutes there was an explosion closer to home that was felt in the building.”, added details in ESPN.

The 27-year-old footballer is in Dinpro, a city located almost 500 kilometers from Kiev and a similar distance from the Russian border. “As soon as those two explosions occurred, those from the club communicated with us, they sent us to call the club’s base, that we go immediately. We were there for a while, there was another explosion near where we were, we went to a bunker that the club has and the solution was for us foreigners to go to a hotel a little further from the center to be a little safer”, he detailed in his radio talk about what he had to experience.

The midfielder was trained in the youth of Xeneize and had its official baptism at the hands of Carlos Bianchi in June 2013 when he started in the 1-0 against Arsenal de Sarandí in the candy box for the local tournament with a goal from Walter Erviti. In total, he racked up three professional games with Boca as he also came off the bench in the Copa Argentina against All Boys (1-3 loss) and was in the draw against Godoy Cruz in Mendoza (1-1) for the championship.

“Nobody communicated from the embassy. I called an emergency number in the country. They told me that if I had the possibility to go to the border with Poland to do it as soon as possible. But it is not that they send me help at the moment, ”said Di Franco. “The most important thing is to try to get out as soon as possible, whatever country it is. We had been in Turkey for the preseason for a month. We just got back to the country yesterday. We woke up today with this”, he added about his experiences.

Di Franco had his beginnings as a Boca Juniors footballer (Photo: @frandifranco)

After his experience in Argentine football, he began his journey outside the country with a stay in Coyotes of Tlaxcala in the second division of Mexicobut finally make the jump to Cyprus where he spent a season in AEZ Zakakiou. The landing of him in Ukraine It was given in mid-2017 to serve in the Karpaty Lviv of the local Premier League for three years and then sign in the SC Dnipro-1 of that country.

“There are Argentines in other cities, but I only had contact with Claudio Spinelli who told me that he was on his way to Poland. Tomorrow we will surely go to that city for sure too. We will try to cross the border as soon as possible. Only foreigners would leave, in total we are seven or eight. We took two cars. Ukrainians have their whole family here. It’s hard…” she clarified.

In addition to Di Franco, former Vélez Fabricio Alvarenga (Rukh Vynnyky), former San Lorenzo Gerónimo Poblete (Metalist Kharkiv) and former Gimnasia de La Plata Claudio Paul Spinelli (Oleksandria) also play in the Ukrainian Premier League, who is escaping to Poland according to his father.

